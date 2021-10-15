Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has continued to blast Jane Mena and her attorneys on social media

In a press release credited to the actress, she blasted Jane’s lawyer for what she described as a ‘poorly written press release’

According to her, the mistakes in the statement are unforgiving and a lawyer should prefer to settle issues in court rather than trade words online

The back and forth between Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, and popular dancer, Jane Mena, is far from over going by the movie star’s recent press statement.

In a press release posted on Instagram by Stella Dimoko Korkus (@officialstelladimokokorkus) and credited to Tonto, the actress put Jane’s lawyer on blast.

The mother of one did this in reaction to what she called the lawyer’s ‘poorly written press statement’.

Tonto Dikeh calls out Jane Mena’s lawyer over poorly written statement. Photos: @tontolet, @janemena

Source: Instagram

Tonto noted that the press release was plagued with series of errors which made it incomprehensible and was a surprise coming from someone who claimed to be a legal counsel.

The press release read:

“I read as a comic relief, the poorly written press release authored by a supposed Learned Counsel, who is anything but learned. The badly written press release was punctured with mendacity and barefaced sophistry that would even shock the devil himself. The grammatical errors were unforgiving, making it incomprehensible."

Not stopping there, Tonto also wondered what would have made someone who claimed to be a lawyer such as Barrister R. A Igeligbe, abandon wanting to settle matters in court and going to social media to explain himself.

The actress also reiterated that she would be pursuing her issue with Jane Mena in court and would not have her lawyers beg her privately while appearing to be brave in public.

She wrote:

“For the umpteenth time, I am waiting to meet you in court Mr. 'Lawyer'. You cannot send emissaries to beg me in private but come in public with braggadocio; unless for deceit and classic chameleonic attribute of a hungry Lawyer, who desperately wants to impress his client.”

The actress also noted in her statement that she would no longer ‘stoop so low’ as to trade words online with a ‘baby lawyer’ who should be in court rather than on social media.

In her words:

“I had expected to meet the infant 'Lawyer' in court rather than bringing his uncouthness on social media to join issues with me. I have created a professional niche for myself and will not stoop low to dignify this shameless baby 'Lawyer' with anymore response. Any Lawyer that knows his onions should be in court not on social media joining issues on a matter that he is threatening to take to court.”

Jane Mena’s lawyer’s press statement

Stella Dimoko Korkus also shared the press release from Jane’s lawyer on her platform.

Igelige denied news of the dancer’s lawyer reaching out to the actress to plead.

Social media users react

Legit.ng has gathered some reactions from internet users on the new development. See some below:

The_amaka1:

“Jane, whoever is beating this drum for you doesn’t like you one bit!!!.”

Matnonso:

“They should all go to court naa.... I am tired of their social media war. English self won big pass the issue on ground.”

Pacieobaro:

“I personally think this is blackmail from Tonto weather true or not, why are you not dragging kpokpogiri or Bobrisky who say you dey owe? You are shifting the attention.”

Hon_lucy:

“Janemena would have allowed the sleeping dog lie instead of bringing up this case, u expect Tonto to ignore a case like dis♀️.”

Divalavida14:

“Can they all rest for a minute haba! How can the attention swiftly shift from Mr kpokpo to Jane...tonto had no right dragging jane into this issue in the first place. If she had no intentions of causing trouble she would have called Jane privately to speak to her about the video or sent a message to warn her, now she's still here continuing the talk about meeting in court. Anyone who engages in a fight with tonto better know she will stain your white and drag you through the mud with her. Always have been miss controversial.”

Jane Mena to take legal action against Tonto Dikeh

The married dancer reportedly petitioned the inspector general of police over defamation of her character and cyberstalking allegedly carried out by Tonto.

According to reports from Stella Dimoko Korkus, in a petition written by Jane’s legal team, R. A. Igelige, Esq of Felix, Igelige & Associates, it was alleged that Tonto had claimed her ex-boyfriend, Joseph Egbri aka Prince Kpokpogri, had intimate tapes of the married dancer to use in blackmailing her.

The popular dancer through her lawyers has now demanded a public apology and retraction to be posted by Tonto on her social media pages as well as in four major newspapers. Not stopping there, it was also noted that the actress is to pay the sum of N500m for the damages done by her publication.

Source: Legit Nigeria