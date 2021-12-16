Nollywood sweethearts Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe are set to tie the knot in a couple of days and their fans are counting down excitedly

Ahead of their big day, the couple visited the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi who prayed for them immensely

Lateef stressed the importance of prayers to their big day and not likes and retweets as fans and colleagues say amen with them

Popular Nigerian celebrity couple, Adedimeji Lateef and Mo Bimpe’s much-talked-about wedding is around the corner and they have continued to dazzle fans with their love.

In preparation for their big day, the couple recently visited the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and the visit became a torrent of prayers.

Lateef and his wife-to-be received prayers from the Ooni of Ife. Photo credit: @adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

Fortified with prayers

In a video shared by Lateef, he was seen with his wife in the Oba's palace, they sat at his feet as he prayed for them individually.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The king started with Mo Bimpe and ended up with Lateef as he prayed to God to provide all he will need to take care of his woman.

The Ooni also advised him on how to treat Mo Bimpe like an egg since they have both decided to be one.

After each prayer, the king touched their palms with his three times and ordered them to rub it over their body.

"A home is not built by retweets and Instagram likes but by prayers. Thank you father, Oonirisa, the sacred one with the gong beat, Alashe ekeji Orisa @ooniadimulaife."

Watch the video below:

Fans and colleagues pray with Lateef and Bimpe

talabisekinat:

"May all the prayers be answered."

mariamajike08:

"Together forever Insha Allah."

kolawoleajeyemi:

"Amen in Jesus name."

hollybabe4love:

"See as I Dey smile like mumu, am so happy for you guys, u made my dream come true. God bless your union."

godwinnnadiekwe:

"God bless your your home my friend."

laysirfoyo:

"God bless your home sir."

Pre-wedding photos make it to the gram

Seven days to their big day, official pre-wedding photos of Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe were released and there is no doubt that they look happy and beautiful.

While Mo was dressed in a silver dress with a veil covering her head, Adedimeji went for a black shirt and cream-coloured trousers with a black turban wrapped around his head.

Just like their guests and fans, the couple seemed to also be looking forward to their big day.

Source: Legit.ng