Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun was recently spotted with his cute daughter Michelle on his social media page

The father of one and his baby girl struck poses in stunning outfits as they stepped out for an event organised by him

AY's fans, including footballer Asisat Oshoala, couldn't stop commenting on how beautiful his daughter looked while some said they look alike

Comedian AY had a premiere of his recently-released movie Christmas In Miami and he shared a photo showing how he slayed to the event.

The comedian was spotted with his daughter Michelle who rocked a red-coloured princess gown. AY, who wore a mustard-yellow three-piece outfit, stated that it is Michelle's first time of seeing his movie at the cinema.

AY comedian steps out with his look alike daughter. Photos: @aycomedian, @asisat_oshoala

As they stepped out together, the proud father described his girl as his date.

Check out the photo below:

Nigerians react

Fans and colleagues took to AY's comment section to congratulate him on the event while others like footballer Asisat Oshoala noted the difference in the height of the father and daughter.

funkejenifaakindele:

"Wow!! She’s so pretty. All grown. Oluwa a da si o. Congrats boss on this. Many more success to come."

asisat_oshoala:

"It’s the height for me."

realwarripikin:

"Absolutely Gorgeous."

amarakanu:

"Adorable. congratulations."

ayoanimashaun:

"She is so grown now."

dakoreea:

"Beautiful."

stannze:

"Same height now o."

callmeukongbem:

"This baby has grown up so fast. Looking like your sister."

romera_beautyspa

"Na my papa born me."

nmarydonaio:

"Dad's side chick......u guys are really looking stunning."

jully_firstclass_thrift:

"So beautiful."

julieto_bankz:

"gorgeous Michele."

We ride for life

Comedian AY Makun and his wife Mabel celebrated 17 years of friendship and 13 years of marriage.

The couple took to their social media page to shower compliments on each other as they took account of their marital journey.

Stating that they did not come so far in their journey by their own strength, Mabel vowed to ride with her man for life.

Appreciating Mabel for making his life better everyday, AY said he would ensure that all his dreams will be about making hers come true.

