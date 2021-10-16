Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has finally laid her beloved mother Mrs Gloria Obasi Sunday

Nkechi, who seemed to be more affected by her mother's passing, was seen pleading with her mum to wake up and talk to her one more time

The film star was spotted alongside her siblings looking unhappy as they are surrounded by wellwishers

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday still can't believe that her mother is gone.

Videos from the actress' mum's burial ceremony recently emerged online and it showed that how distraught the film star is.

In one of the videos, Nkechi was spotted speaking to her mum's corpse in a coffin. She was heard saying she loves the woman while begging her to wake up and speak to her one more time.

Actress Nkechi Blessing was traumatised at her mum's burial. Photos: @goldmynetv

Actress Nkechi Blessing buries late mum

As soon as the coffin was closed, Nkechi was heard begging that she wanted to hug and touch her mum one more time. She later laid on the coffin and was heard telling her mum to watch over her and the rest of the family.

Watch the video below:

The video below showed the moment Nkechi passed out. A small crowd gathered around her and woke her up by splashing water on her.

As soon as she woke up, the actress started to cry again while the people around tried to pacify her.

Fans and colleagues empathise with actress Nkechi

posho_beads_fascinators:

"God, I hate see people die honestly, its so heart wrenching. Lord av mercy."

durusonsignatures:

"If you haven’t witnessed this before, May you never witness IJN Amen.Raw pains that can never ever go away."

iamcertified_eyinjueledumare:

"PLEASE TAKE HEART ,PLEASE, GOD."

exclusive_oracle:

"If u Don lose person wey mean d whole world to u ... u go understand."

__ayanfe___:

"Omooo I am teary. God pls heal nkechi.. That woman smiled to death... The lord is ur strength Nkechi.."

eviespecial:

"Omo see me crying this is sad it’s not gonna be easy loosing ones mom."

christyamodu:

"Oh dear Lord. Please console and comfort this family."

ucheogbodo:

"So sorry NBS."

Nkechi Blessing speaks on her mum's death

Actress Nkechi Blessing was full of praises for her late mother who died not too long after complaining of stomach ache.

Nkechi posted an epistle to eulogize her mother on her page and maintained that she could have begged the world for help if money was what was needed to save her dear mom.

Nkechi Blessing also revealed that, she already made her mother a Lagos landlady but she couldn't live to see the big surprise.

