Controversial Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, is not giving in to her estranged lover, Hon Opeyemi Falegan's public apology to her

Opeyemi appealed to the actress in an emotional video and declared that he still loves her but his appeal fell on deaf ears

Nkechi called on people not to tag her to the post as she declared that her ex is only trying to be relevant once again

Controversial actress, Nkechi Blessing, has roasted her estranged lover, Opeyemi Falegan after the latter sincerely apologised to her during an Instagram live session with Daddy Freeze.

Nkechi urged her followers not to tag her to the video post because the man is only trying to be relevant again after being irrelevant.

Nkechi Blessing reacts to ex-lover's apology. Credit: @nkechi_blessing_sunday

Source: Instagram

She then lampooned people who are spreading the video for promoting thrash:

"Una see person wey don become irrelevant trying to stay relevant again una dey help am promote trash. I wish he's using the clout for something meaningful other than having useless girls slide into his dm make nobody tag me to trash abeg."

Check out her post below:

Nigerians react to Nkechi Blessing's comment

Social media users have shared their opinion on Nkechi Blessing's reaction to Opeyemi Falegan's public apology.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Adestitoali:

"Both Nkechi,Honorable n daddy freezer should getat...Make una rest."

Sohigh_xy:

"Nkechi never disappoints like Amaka use me as a like button if you were expecting her reply."

Boots.and.more:

"Na the girls in his dm dey pain aunty Blessing."

Sailnavy00:

"Indirect way of saying I miss you too honey."

Bags_by_giftee1:

"Daddy freeze was born in the midst of women doing their august meeting. E like aproko throway."

