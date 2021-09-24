Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing is bereaved, the lost her mother after a short battle with stomach ache

The actress eulogized her late mother who died just few days to her birthday that she could have begged for money if that was what doctors needed to keep her alive

Nkechi revealed that she already made her mother a landlady in Lagos but she did not live to see the big surprise

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has finally reacted to death of her beloved mother, Gloria Obasi Sunday who died just five days before her birthday.

Actress Nkechi Blessing finally reacts to mother's death. Credit: @Nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

The bereaved actress was full of praises for her late mother who died not too long after complaining of stomach ache.

She posted an epistle to eulogize her mother on her verified Instagram page and maintained that she could have begged the world for help if money was what was needed to save her dear mom.

"You know if the doctors asked for money to keep you alive I would have begged the world to help me save you, but you left in a flash, your only complain was stomach ache and that was the last I heard from you."

The actress also made it known that her late mother was her biggest fan who kept her strong in the face of online insults and bullys but she kept going because of her.

Nkechi Blessing also revealed that, she already made her mother a Lagos landlady but she couldn't live to see the big surprise.

According to her:

"Mama you are a landlady in Lagos and you couldn’t even wait to see it, hey said I should be strong, okay I will."

See the post below:

Fans and celebrities send condolences to Nkechi

Fans and colleagues of the actress have send comforting messages to her in this difficult time.

Read some of their messages captured by Legit.ng below:

Teeybae:

"Stay strong Nkechi! May God comfort you."

Mercymacjoe:

"I pray God strengthen you at this time my deepest condolences."

Misturaasunramu:

"Accept my condolence .. Rest on mama."

omije_ojumi:

"So sorry darling .Its well with you pls be strong."

