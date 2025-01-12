Marie Bliss has gushed over her husband days after he announced that they have welcomed their son in a thanksgiving post

The singer had shared a video of their pregnancy shoot and shared the good news that he was now a father to a boy

In her post, Marie shared some of the pampering she got from Moses and also appreciated all their fans

Marie Bliss, wife of gospel singer, Moses Bliss, is still basking in the euphoria of become the latest mother in 2025.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer and his wife had welcomed a baby boy. He shared the good news and their pregnancy video with his fans.

Fans applaud Moses Bliss over wife's post. Photo credit@mosesbliss

In an appreciation post on her Instagram page, Marie said that her husband stood by her throughout the nine months of pregnancy.

According to her, she read that a man, who stood by his wife during the nine months of pregnancy was as vital as water, and such a man would bring richness to a beautiful canvass.

Stating further, Marie noted that Moses Bliss travelled for hours to get what she could eat, even when she didn't have appetite during her early stage of pregnancy.

The latest mother also added that the gospel singer made declarations and prayed over her ceaselessly throughout her pregnancy.

Not done, Marie also disclosed that Moses Bliss gave her reason to smile and laugh during her difficult days.

She added that despite the doctor's report about her pregnancy, her husband kept reminding her about their faith and hope in God.

Moses Bliss replies wife

Taking to the comment section, her husband replied her by assuring her that he will always be there for her.

According to him, she was his wife and Wi-Fi, keeping him connected. The gospel singer also mentioned that he was always at her service, her comfort, and happiness.

Moses Bliss also said that he will do his best to outdo himself in loving her.

Recall that the two got married in a flamboyant ceremony both in Nigeria and in Ghana last year.

Reactions trail Marie's post about husband

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post shared by Marie. Here are some of the comments below:

@bukky_ojo:

"Congratulations."

@nathanielblow:

"Our new mummy."

@enduranceikoedem:

"Congratulations God's Masterpiece. I pray God spices every marriage and relationship with absolute love and joy... I love love."

@nr.6133:

"Congratulations & enjoy your beautiful new life together."

@mamosal:

"When a man really really loves a woman!"

@chisom_loveth_stephen6:

"Aw, congratulations."

@oliviaukaji:

"God is so good Marie."

@mosesmarie_fanpage:

"Both the caption and the song are making me tear up."

Moses Bliss, wife shares pre-wedding photos

Legit.ng had reported that the gospel singer and his fiancée Marie Wiseborn teased their fans with lovely pictures ahead of their wedding.

Bliss proposed to Marie Wiseborn in a lovely way a few weeks before the pictures surfaced online.

They wore matching colours and fans shared their expectations about the couple and their marriage.

