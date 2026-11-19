• Saudi citizens abroad can reach the embassy through an emergency hotline number sent via text message upon arrival in a new country

• The Ministry of Foreign Affairs runs a dedicated support service for Saudi citizens abroad, accessible online at any time

• A 24-hour phone line and email address are available for Saudi nationals who need urgent consular assistance from inside or outside the Kingdom

Saudi nationals travelling or living abroad have multiple options to reach their embassy in an emergency, even outside official working hours, according to guidance from the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Saudi Embassy can be contacted directly through its emergency hotline. When a citizen arrives in a foreign country, the embassy sends a text message containing the relevant contact numbers.

Saudi citizens abroad can access emergency embassy hotline numbers sent by SMS on arrival for fast consular assistance. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Full contact details and emergency numbers are also published on the embassy's official website.

How to reach the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Citizens can also submit a request for support through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' dedicated services portal for Saudis abroad, known as Fanar.

The platform allows users to access consular assistance online without needing to visit an embassy or consulate in person.

For those who prefer to speak with someone directly, the Ministry runs a support centre that operates around the clock.

Callers within Saudi Arabia can dial 92001114, while those outside the Kingdom should dial +96692001114. Citizens who prefer written communication can send their queries to customercare@mofa.gov.sa.

What Saudi citizens should do on arrival

Travellers are advised to watch for the embassy's text message upon landing in their destination country and to save the numbers immediately.

Having those contacts stored in advance means faster access to help in a genuine emergency, without the need to search for details at a stressful moment.

The availability of multiple channels, covering a phone hotline, an online portal, and direct email, is meant to ensure that Saudi citizens abroad are never without a route to official support, regardless of where they are or what time it is.

Saudi Arabia publishes salaries for foreign workers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Saudi Arabia has published the official salary structure for workers holding university degrees, master's degrees, and doctoral qualifications, with pay scales set under Royal Decree No. (A/23) dated 20 March 1432 AH.

Source: Legit.ng