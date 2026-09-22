Peter Okoye Makes Fresh Disclosure About Psquare’s $800,000 Royalties in Court
- Peter Okoye has shared what happened to more than $800,000 in royalties paid by French music rights organisation SACEM for Psquare songs
- The singer told a Lagos court that none of the money was given to his elder brother Jude Okoye
- Peter also made a striking claim about Jude’s place in Psquare, while acknowledging the role their elder brother played in the group
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Peter Okoye has opened another chapter in the long-running dispute involving his elder brother, Jude Okoye, with a disclosure about more than $800,000 in Psquare royalties.
The singer made the disclosure while testifying virtually before a Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday, September 21, 2026, during cross-examination by Jude’s lawyer, Clement Onwuewunor, SAN.
Peter admitted receiving approximately $800,000 from SACEM, a French organisation responsible for collecting and distributing music royalties, between 2016 and 2026, reports The Cable.
However, when asked whether he gave Jude any portion of the money, Peter said he did not.
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According to him, the royalties were meant for him and Paul because they were the artistes behind the songs.
Peter was also asked whether he informed Jude about the payments.
“No, the money was for the artistes,” he said.
Peter stands his ground
During the proceedings, Peter also disputed Jude’s entitlement to SACEM royalties, despite acknowledging that Jude had signed the SACEM contract, reports This Day Newspaper.
The music star insisted the agreement was signed by “the team” and maintained that Jude was not part of Psquare.
Interestingly, Peter acknowledged that Jude directed some of Psquare’s music videos.
Jude and Northside Music Limited are currently facing fraud charges brought by the EFCC. Jude has pleaded not guilty.
The court has adjourned the case until December 8 and 9, 2026.
Peter Okoye shares rare certificate amid feud
Legit.ng had reported that an old video of Nigerian music star Peter Okoye had resurfaced online, showing the singer confidently claiming that he is the only member of the Okoye family with a music certificate.
The video had re-emerged amid the growing feud between Peter, his twin brother Paul Okoye, and their elder brother Jude Okoye, which has continued to generate reactions on social media.
As the clip gained traction, fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts, with many expressing support for the P-Square star and weighing in on the ongoing family drama.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.