A short TikTok clip of Naira Marley's twin daughters, Aishat and Simiat Fashola, captured their after-school routine at home

The girls, born in 2015, were seen wearing hijabs, using a tablet, trying skincare products, and playing VR games

Fans flooded the comments section reacting to the twins' cheerful energy and striking resemblance to their father

A sweet peek into the everyday lives of Naira Marley's twin daughters has taken social media by storm, with fans gushing over the glimpse of normalcy despite the singer's controversial lifestyle.

The roughly 22-second clip, posted to the girls' TikTok page on Friday, November 14, opened with Aishat and Simiat Fashola arriving home from school in hijabs, beaming at the camera.

Naira Marley’s twin daughters, Aishat and Simiat, charm fans in a TikTok showing their after-school routine. Credit: nairamarleytwinsofjannah

Source: Instagram

What follows is a breezy montage of their typical afternoon: browsing on a tablet, experimenting with skincare and hair products, raiding the kitchen for pizza and snacks, and throwing themselves into energetic VR gaming sessions in what appears to be a modern, well-appointed home.

Naira Marley's daughters steal hearts online

The twins, born in 2015, are not strangers to the internet. Their father, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, the Marlian Music boss who has built a reputation in the street-pop and Afrobeats space, has previously shared videos of the girls taking on dance challenges, reciting the Quran, and marking birthdays. This latest clip, however, struck a different chord because of how ordinary and joyful it felt.

Viewers were quick to note the girls' striking likeness to their father, their bubbly personalities, and the warm environment in which they appear to be growing up. Many appreciated the wholesome contrast between their father's often headline-grabbing public persona and the grounded, happy upbringing on display.

Naira Marley’s daughters unwind after school with a hands-on activity. Credit: nairamarley

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Naira Marley announced Marlians fest comeback after difficult years.

Reactions to Naira Marley's twins' video

The video drew a wide range of reactions from viewers on Twitter:

@musajidda wrote:

"He was able to perfectly demarcate his family from his image"

@stillthinking (@JustoneYus) commented:

"Bro is giving his best raising his kids, while thousands of his followers can't do the same for themselves or even their unborn kids."

@DA___SUPREME said:

"Follow celebrities lifestyle at your own risk ⚠️, you see how their kids are been raised ,?"

@designwthmuanya wrote:

"Omo they're lesson to learn from this video"

The video of Naira Marley's twins' after-school routine is below:

Naira Marley reacts as Zinoleesky signs first artiste

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer Zinoleesky wasted no time building his music empire. The Nigerian singer announced that he has signed his first artist, Wazi Yung, to his newly launched record label, Zinodict Music.

The announcement sparked reactions from many, including Naira Marley, who showed support for his former signee.

Source: Legit.ng