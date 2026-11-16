Naira Marley’s Twin Daughters Steal Hearts With After-School Routine: “He’s Giving Them the Best”
- A short TikTok clip of Naira Marley's twin daughters, Aishat and Simiat Fashola, captured their after-school routine at home
- The girls, born in 2015, were seen wearing hijabs, using a tablet, trying skincare products, and playing VR games
- Fans flooded the comments section reacting to the twins' cheerful energy and striking resemblance to their father
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
A sweet peek into the everyday lives of Naira Marley's twin daughters has taken social media by storm, with fans gushing over the glimpse of normalcy despite the singer's controversial lifestyle.
The roughly 22-second clip, posted to the girls' TikTok page on Friday, November 14, opened with Aishat and Simiat Fashola arriving home from school in hijabs, beaming at the camera.
What follows is a breezy montage of their typical afternoon: browsing on a tablet, experimenting with skincare and hair products, raiding the kitchen for pizza and snacks, and throwing themselves into energetic VR gaming sessions in what appears to be a modern, well-appointed home.
Naira Marley's daughters steal hearts online
The twins, born in 2015, are not strangers to the internet. Their father, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, the Marlian Music boss who has built a reputation in the street-pop and Afrobeats space, has previously shared videos of the girls taking on dance challenges, reciting the Quran, and marking birthdays. This latest clip, however, struck a different chord because of how ordinary and joyful it felt.
Viewers were quick to note the girls' striking likeness to their father, their bubbly personalities, and the warm environment in which they appear to be growing up. Many appreciated the wholesome contrast between their father's often headline-grabbing public persona and the grounded, happy upbringing on display.
In related news, Legit.ng reported that Naira Marley announced Marlians fest comeback after difficult years.
Reactions to Naira Marley's twins' video
The video drew a wide range of reactions from viewers on Twitter:
@musajidda wrote:
"He was able to perfectly demarcate his family from his image"
@stillthinking (@JustoneYus) commented:
"Bro is giving his best raising his kids, while thousands of his followers can't do the same for themselves or even their unborn kids."
@DA___SUPREME said:
"Follow celebrities lifestyle at your own risk ⚠️, you see how their kids are been raised ,?"
@designwthmuanya wrote:
"Omo they're lesson to learn from this video"
The video of Naira Marley's twins' after-school routine is below:
Naira Marley reacts as Zinoleesky signs first artiste
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer Zinoleesky wasted no time building his music empire. The Nigerian singer announced that he has signed his first artist, Wazi Yung, to his newly launched record label, Zinodict Music.
The announcement sparked reactions from many, including Naira Marley, who showed support for his former signee.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng