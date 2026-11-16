Finland introduced a new citizenship rule that limits how long foreigners can receive unemployment or social assistance benefits before applying

The rule, which took effect on December 17, 2025, requires applicants to demonstrate financial self-sufficiency during the two years before applying

Certain government payments, including those from the Finnish Social Insurance Institution, are exempt from the three-month benefit calculation

Finland has tightened the requirements for foreigners seeking citizenship, introducing a new rule that places a cap on how long applicants can receive state financial support before they are eligible to apply.

The change, which came into force on December 17, 2025, means that anyone applying for Finnish citizenship must demonstrate an ability to support themselves financially. Specifically, applicants must not have relied on unemployment benefits or social assistance for more than three months within the two years immediately preceding their citizenship application.

Finland tightens citizenship rules as foreigners face a three-month limit on unemployment and social assistance benefits. Photo Source: Getty Images/Chris McGrath/stocksnapper

Source: Getty Images

Finland's new citizenship benefit limit explained

The rule draws a clear line between the types of government support that count towards the three-month threshold and those that do not. Standard unemployment benefits and social assistance payments fall under the restriction, while certain other forms of support are excluded from the calculation entirely.

Notably, payments from the Finnish Social Insurance Institution, known as Kela, are not counted against applicants. Support provided through wellbeing services counties is similarly exempt, meaning recipients of those specific benefits are not disadvantaged under the new eligibility criteria.

Which benefits count under Finland's citizenship rules

The distinction matters for many foreigners living and working in Finland, particularly those who may have temporarily relied on state support during periods of unemployment. While the rule introduces a stricter standard for financial independence, it does not treat all forms of assistance equally, and applicants whose income support came through Kela or county-level wellbeing services retain their eligibility under the new framework.

The Finnish government has not publicly outlined any transition arrangements for those who were already partway through the citizenship application process when the rule took effect in December 2025.

US discloses age limit for citizenship applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United States government set a minimum age requirement for foreigners applying for citizenship.

Under the country's naturalisation rules, applicants must generally be at least 18 years old when submitting their applications.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng