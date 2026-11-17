Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna and actress Ego Nwosu went viral after a proposal video sparked widespread wedding congratulations from fans

The pair have now clarified in a new video that there is no actual wedding between them, leaving many fans feeling deceived

It turned out the whole thing was a promotional campaign for an event scheduled for December in Port Harcourt

Nollywood fans who flooded the comment sections with congratulations after a proposal video featuring IK Ogbonna and Ego Nwosu went viral earlier in November 2026 have now been left red-faced.

The two actors have come clean — the entire thing was a marketing stunt.

IK Ogbonna and Ego Nwosu reveal they are not getting married after viral proposal sparked speculations online. Credit: ikogbonna

Source: Instagram

In a new clip posted on Monday, November 16, 2026, the duo appeared together on a couch and confirmed that while there is a "wedding" of sorts, neither of them is actually getting married to the other. Instead, they are promoting an event called Love at Julirose, billed for December 15, in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

The event is described as a full wedding-themed experience, complete with a live band, bridesmaids, groomsmen, paparazzi, live performances, and what they called "wedding drama." Ticket sales are open, with pricing tiers and a dress code included in the event's promotional graphic.

Throughout the video, the two kept up the playful banter that had convinced fans in the first place, with IK insisting "I'm still the groom" and Ego firing back "and I'm still the bride." The lighthearted tone made it clear the whole campaign was designed to generate exactly the kind of buzz it did.

IK Ogbonna and Ego Nwosu’s playful wedding act fooled fans before they explained the plan. Credit: ikogbonna/egonwosu

Source: Instagram

Watch IK Ogbonna and Ego Nwosu reveal the truth behind their viral "proposal":

Fans react to IK Ogbonna and Ego Nwosu's video

The reveal did not go down smoothly with everyone. Many followers who had genuinely celebrated the couple's supposed engagement were visibly unimpressed.

@cynthia_jojo1 wrote:

"So u mean I type congratulations for nothing?😡"

@ritaaya commented:

"Return my congratulations😂"

@iamjudithmichael reacted:

"What kind of EXPENSIVE joke is this? 😩 After all my awww ☹️ Odimma"

@iam____monicabrown wrote:

"Chai so my congratulations just waste, just wow 👏🏽"

@ogeedochie said:

"Wahaladdddd una must marry oo toh😂😂"

@winneromogwa shared:

"I told you guys😂😂 una go cry tire ik ogbonna and ini edo for life💃💃"

@_doris.baby_ wrote:

"Mek two of Una get out abeg."

IK Ogbonna reacts as 23-year-old man impersonates him

Legit.ng previously reported that IK Ogbonna reacted online after a young man, Kelvin Enofe, was arrested for impersonating him.

It was gathered that the 23-year-old fraudster had duped an American woman of $70,000 (N32m) while pretending to be the actor.

IK then warned fans to be wary of people using his photos to scam others and added that he would never demand monetary favours from them.

Source: Legit.ng