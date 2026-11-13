Veteran Nollywood actress Iya Gbonkan made a surprising appearance as a video vixen in singer Khaid's latest music video

The snippet, shared on Instagram on November 12, 2026, showed Iya Gbonkan alongside younger vixens in the Yasin video

Nigerians flooded social media with hilarious and shocked reactions after spotting the veteran actress in the unexpected role

Veteran Nollywood actress Iya Gbonkan has taken on a role that nobody saw coming, stepping in front of the camera not as an actress, but as a video vixen in singer Khaid's latest music video, Yasin.

Khaid posted a snippet of the video on Instagram on November 12, 2026, and the clip immediately set the internet ablaze.

Iya Gbonkan’s unexpected appearance alongside Khaid in his new music video sparks reactions from Nigerians. Photo: khaidxr

Source: Instagram

The footage featured the beloved actress alongside a group of younger vixens, in scenes that had fans doing double takes.

Iya Gbonkan steals the show in Khaid's Yasin

In the clip, Khaid opens with Michael Jackson-inspired dance moves while Iya Gbonkan looks on.

The singer wore three-quarter-length blue and red trousers, while the actress kept her trademark traditional flair in a red outfit.

The two later appear together in a more relaxed setting, smoking and enjoying themselves, before Iya Gbonkan gets up to show off her own dance moves.

The full song, Yasin, dropped on Friday, November 13, 2026, with Khaid teaming up with Fuji music legend Saheed Osupa on the track.

Khaid, whose real name is Sulaimon Solomon, first caught the music world's attention in 2022 after signing with Neville Records.

His breakout single With You helped cement his place among the fresh voices shaping Nigeria's Afrobeats scene.

Watch Iya Gbonkan's appearance in the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Iya Gbonkan's vixen appearance

The internet had plenty to say about the veteran actress's cameo, with many fans expressing equal parts amusement and disbelief.

@OLANIYISEG wrote:

"This guy gets mind o.... Iya gbonkan of all people 😂😂"

@Sir_Ahmedo_ commented:

"Iya gbonkan don turn international vixen"

@peluzik6 said:

"Omo check this mama after this video that one puff 💨 fit cause palava 😂"

@AZETA7k reacted:

"See as the mama dey smoke backyyy"

@Billy771329791 added:

"Iya gbonkan sef dey puff and pass 😂😂"

Nigerians share amusing reactions to Iya Gbonkan’s appearance alongside younger vixens in Khaid’s music video. Photo: khaidxr

Source: Instagram

Khaid seeks Bobrisky for music video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that singer Khaid sparked laughter on social media after asking Nigerians to help him find crossdresser Bobrisky for a music video role.

In response, a social media user suggested James Brown as an alternative, claiming he was cheaper and would charge no more than ₦150,000.

Khaid’s request and the suggestion quickly became a talking point among social media users.

Source: Legit.ng