Margaret Bandele Olayinka, better known as Iya Gbonkan, sparked hilarious reactions online when she made an interesting revelation about her career

During an interview, the actress noted that witches always attack her at midnight because of the kind of roles she plays in movies

She also gave a shoutout to the producer of Koto Orun movie, late Ajileye, and said the movie was a game-changer for her

Veteran Yoruba actress, Margaret Bandele Olayinka, better known as Iya Gbonkan, is not holding back as she recounts her experience with real members of cult groups.

During an interview, the actress, who is known for acting scary cultism roles in movies, noted that she could have been attacked during the times of Koto Orun movie because she faced a lot.

Iya Gbonkan makes revelation about her encounter with witches.

Source: Instagram

Iya Gbonkan revealed that witches come to visit her every day around 12 midnight and they used to do battle with turning sticks.

According to her:

"I have so much confidence, I will see what I will be scared of, I must see that thing before I run but God made me overcome. The day they beat me I was asleep and all my eyes were red, thank God for my baby daddy that was alive them."

She also claimed that those people felt she was at loggerheads with them but she pointed out that she doesn't belong to them because such can't be found in her lineage as they are good mothers, unlike the ones who feed on blood.

Iya Gbonkan further stated that after Koto Orun, all of them faced it and it was not only Alhaji Ajileye of blessed memory that was challenged by the people.

The actress noted she was steadfast in her journey and God brought her to the limelight and uplifted her.

Watch the interview below:

Nigerians react to Iya Gbonkan's revelation

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the interview Iya Gbonkan made about her encounter with witches.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Kambiee:

"This is why they pray for drama team even in church, you literally can't do life successfully being powerless, life is spiritual."

Deliciouskitchen25:

"Why won't they come for you? When you play their part so well just like them in reality."

Opeyemifamakin:

"Shouldn’t they be happy someone is representing them?"

Gilchrist__:

"Maybe they are just her fans… she should just sign them autographs."

Myhairven:

"Actors go through spiritual battles because of the roles they play."

