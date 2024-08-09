Upsising music star Khaid has buzzed the internet after he shared a post concerning Bobrsiky, who recently got released from prison

The singer had tweeted that he needed Bobrisky for a video vixen role in a music video as soon as possible

However, other tweeps responded and offered Bobrisky's protege, James Brown, instead, adding that he is a cheaper alternative

A young Nigerian music star, Sulaimon Shekoni Solomon, aka Kahid, has sent a wave of laughter across social media after he posted a tweet about Idris Okuneye, Bobrsiky.

In the tweet, the singer noted that he needed the crossdresser as soon as possible for a vixen role in a music video.

In response to his query, another user reacted by offering James Brown to him instead. He posted one of James' dance videos and said that he would be a better alternative.

According to the user, James brown is cheaper and would not charge him more than N150K.

Khaid wrote:

"Somebody get me Bobrisky, i wan use am for music video asap."

See Khaid's tweet below:

See X user's response here:

"Ah, we no fit get bobrisky this period, but you fit manage this one? E cheap Nah like N150k."

Legit.ng recalls reporting that controversial socialite Bobrisky was released from Kirikiri Correctional Centre on Monday, August 5, 2024, after being arrested for abusing the naira.

Fans react to Khaid's request

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@itz_brown01:

"The disrespect."

@Diceymuxic:

"Abi you wan patronize."

@enochkc196:

"Come use me I dey available asap."

@Successful1o1:

"You see your mate for here wey you fit order around abi?"

@braham_kile:

"You want make the lock you for Kiri kiri??"

@TreasureImafid1:

"Children could watch your music video. Doing that is u promoting the cross dressing rubbish they use to disguise. That not what u want for the next generation Abeg."

Celebs celebrate Bobrisky's Freedom

Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky bounced back into the social scene only hours after his release from jail.

Shortly after the public figure regained his freedom, a release party was hosted to celebrate him.

Celebrities were spotted partying with Bobrisky on a boat cruise as they danced to his freedom, and the videos got fans talking.

