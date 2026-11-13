The UK government outlined what approved permanent residence applicants can expect, including receiving an eVisa as proof of their status

Permanent residents in the UK gain the right to work, study, and access public services without needing additional visas or permits

One of the most significant benefits on the list is the ability to eventually apply for British citizenship after meeting set requirements

The United Kingdom has detailed six key benefits that foreign nationals become entitled to after successfully obtaining permanent residence in the country, offering a clearer picture of what life looks like once an application is approved.

According to the UK government, successful applicants are issued an eVisa, which is a digital record confirming their identity and immigration status. Once approved, applicants receive either an email or a letter with instructions on how to access their eVisa, and they are also required to create a UK Visas and Immigration account to manage their status online.

6 opportunities available to foreigners after obtaining permanent residence in Britain. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Wiktor Szymanowicz/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

UK permanent residence

Below are the six benefits the UK government says come with permanent residence status:

1. Work in the UK without needing a separate work visa.

2. Start and run a business in the country.

3. Study at schools and other educational institutions.

4. Use public services, including healthcare and schools.

5. Apply for public funds, such as benefits and pensions, provided they meet the relevant eligibility requirements.

6. Apply for British citizenship, which is typically available after holding permanent residence for at least 12 months, subject to other conditions being met.

UK permanent residence: the path to citizenship

Among the six benefits listed, the ability to apply for British citizenship stands out as one of the most significant long-term opportunities available to permanent residents. The 12-month qualifying period means that permanent residence effectively serves as a key stepping stone for those who eventually wish to hold a British passport and enjoy the full rights that come with citizenship.

The other benefits, particularly the freedom to work and access public services without restriction, also represent a substantial shift from the conditions attached to most temporary visa categories, where holders often face limits on employment type, study duration, or access to state-funded services.

UK announces cost of first adult passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had announced the official fees for first-time adult British passport applications in 2026.

Applicants living in the UK are required to pay £102 when applying online or £115.50 when submitting a paper application.

Source: Legit.ng