Young Nigerian singer Khaid was recently on Spill It with Phyna, where he spoke about his dating life

During the conversation, Khaid shared what would be his deal breaker in a relationship which would make him walk away from it

Khaid also revealed while on the podcast the spec of women that he loves dating the most and why

19-year-old Afrobeats sensation Sulaimon Shekoni Solomon, also known as Khaid, was recently on Phyna's fast-rising podcast, Spill It.

While on the show, Khaid spoke about several things, including his music career, dating life and his worst Valentine's Day experience.

Young Nigerian singer Khaid speaks about his love for older women in a viral podcast with Phyna. Photo credit: @phyna_official/@khaidxr

Source: Instagram

The young singer shared with Phyna Otabhor that most of the ladies he has dated are older than him.

Khaid also revealed to Phyna why he loves dating older ladies richer than him.

He noted that the only thing that won't make him date an older lady is if she doesn't respect him and treats him like a kid.

"My deal breaker in a relationship" - Khaid

During the conversation, the Annabella crooner shared that the most significant threat would make him leave a relationship was if the person cheated on him.

Khaid noted that once his girlfriend or partner cheats on him, the relationship ends.

Watch an excerpt of Khaid's interview below:

More excerpts from Khaid's interview with Phyna:

Netizens react to Khaid's interview

Here are some of the comments that traild Khaid's interview:

@princess__princewill:

"That’s nice. But how about from your own end."

@chychyokekenwadavid:

"Phyna is a very beautiful girl with good hrt luv u baby girl."

@big_willpower:

"Na small pikin Dey do this one."

@des_ire00024:

"After watching the whole podcast what I can say, phyna move on from your past, respect yourself to attract good men not teenages that you attract, why are you even giving chance to a 22 years old boy, age just a number but that boy can't Marry you . Move on from all your pasts before any relationship you going to start."

@dare.photos:

"I loveed this episode! It was so beautiful to watch two people talk about love, share experiences about love you know!"

@chychyokekenwadavid:

"I luv this episode luv u phyna no worry ur own right man will locate u soon this year Amen."

@udoh5872:

"I really enjoyed this one if you have not watch it jet please go to youtube nd watch it now."

@princess__princewill:

@temitope_rom:

"That's what I thought. Untillllllll."

@stellafestus35:

"Phyna is a lover girl right from time."

@be.autyby70:

"Ahhhh ewoooo my fave . It's about to go down."

@lynslove1:

"Phynaaaaa love kakra money kakra pls don’t fall my hand oooo."

Khaid trade words with Odumodublvck

Legit.ng had reported that an exchange took place between Khaid and Odumodublvck on social media.

The two who were nominated for the Headies' Rookie of the Year gave reasons as to who deserves to win the award.

Their heated argument sparked mixed reactions with netizens taking sides with their favourites.

Source: Legit.ng