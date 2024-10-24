Singer Speed Darlington is set to drop a music video for his trending diss track Baby Oil amid his drama with Burna Boy

Speed Darlington shared a clip from the video shoot as packs of baby oil were delivered to the location

The singer's action comes after his song Baby Oil became the highest new entry on Spotify's daily top chart

Nigerian singer Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington or Akpi, is working on a visual for his trending diss song Baby Oil, which he dropped after his release from detention.

The song, a diss at international music act Burna Boy, has gained attention among music lovers in the country as it has become the highest new entry on Spotify's daily top chart.

Speed Darlington set to drop new music video for Baby Oil. Credit: speedarlintontv/burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Following his new song's success, Speed Darlington has shared a clip from his video shoot for Baby.

The singer showed packs of baby oil delivered to the location, which were meant to be used in the music video.

Akpi was also seen holding two bottles of baby oil in the video.

He wrote in a caption:

"On set shooting my new music video."

Watch Speed Darlington's video below:

Netizens react to Speed Darlington's video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

iam_rmtsommy:

"Akpi dis baby oil company suppose don contact you and pay royalties to you."

ejo7455:

"You sing pass Wizkid."

ekesonmoney_:

"We love your song here in heaven, even Angel Michael use am do ringing tone."

don.aldgreat:

"Burna boy don find trouble."

realyungcee_:

"No 1. akpi is bigger than Burna boy."

iam_lucianoo:

"Burna don go price market him no fit buy."

chuba_nkaah:

"Bro you could start a baby Oil business. This could be the opportunity you’ve been waiting for."

ability_asia:

"Problem dey sleep, Uncle Burna-Boy go wake am Baby Oil."

Speed Darlington returns to social media

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the singer returned to social media to drag Burna Boy a week after he regained his freedom.

Speed Darlington also accused the singer of paying blogs to promote him and said he was more successful than the singer.

The clip sparked reactions among fans who shared their opinions about Darlington and what he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng