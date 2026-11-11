Afrobeats star Ayra Starr is set to perform at the 2027 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California

Festival organisers announced the full lineup on Instagram, placing Ayra Starr on the Sunday bill for both weekends in April

Ayra Starr will share the Sunday stage with SZA, Jorja Smith, Victoria Monét and several other global acts

Afrobeats sensation Ayra Starr has hit another milestone in her career as she is confirmed as one of the performers at the 2027 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The festival's organisers made the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday, revealing a stacked lineup that places Ayra Starr on the Sunday bill for both weekends of the event. She is expected to take the stage on Sunday, April 11, and again on Sunday, April 18, 2027.

Ayra Starr Is Taking Afrobeats to Coachella 2027. Credit: Ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the news on her own Instagram page, the singer kept it short and sweet, writing: "See you in the desert 💜."

Ayra Starr's Coachella 2027 Sunday Lineup

The Sunday performances will be headlined by American R&B powerhouse SZA, with Ayra Starr joining a bill that also includes Don Toliver, Dom Dolla, Kygo, Empire of the Sun, Four Tet, Becky G, BABYMONSTER, Remi Wolf, Tove Lo, Victoria Monét and Jorja Smith.

The festival itself runs across two weekends at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, from April 9 to 11 and April 16 to 18. Dua Lipa is set to headline Friday's proceedings, while Tame Impala takes the top spot on Saturdays. Daddy Yankee is also listed as a special top-billed act across the event.

For Ayra Starr, the booking represents a significant moment in her international trajectory, adding one of the world's most prestigious music festivals to a career already marked by global collaborations and sold-out shows.

Passes for Coachella 2027 are scheduled to go on sale on Friday, November 13, at 12 p.m. PT.

Ayra Starr Lands a Coachella 2027 Sunday Slot. Credit: Ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

Fans React to Ayra Starr's Coachella News

The announcement sent fans into a frenzy across social media, with many celebrating the milestone for the Nigerian star. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@elyanna wrote:

"Ahh yessss ayra🤍🤍🤍"

@giizeleoliveira commented:

"Excited to watch you queen 😍😍😍"

@meltzino reacted:

"Oh! Yesssss 😍🙌🔥🔥🔥 it's about damm time"

@sheilaajjie declared:

"Yessssssss!!!!!! Getting my gele ready for your set 💕💕💕💕💕"

@ayrastarrdailyy posted:

"CONGRATULATIONS CANT WAIT #Starrchella💜💜💜"

See Ayra Starr's post on Instagram below:

Ayra Starr Reflects on Life Without Music

Legit.ng reported on Ayra Starr’s life without music, her early connection with Don Jazzy and the challenges of fame.

Before joining Mavin Records, the singer was still building an audience online when Don Jazzy contacted her brother after she failed to reply to his message.

Source: Legit.ng