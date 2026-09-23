Ayra Starr Responds as Grammy-Winning American Producer Names Newborn Daughter After Her
- Four-time Grammy-winning American music producer Slikk Muzik has welcomed a baby girl and given her a name that has caught the attention of Afrobeats fans
- The producer revealed the unusual inspiration behind his daughter’s name while sharing the first glimpse of his newborn
- Ayra Starr herself acknowledged the touching gesture after Slikk Muzik announced the name on social media
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Four-time Grammy-winning American music producer Slikk Muzik has celebrated the arrival of his newborn daughter with a special tribute to Nigerian Afrobeats star Ayra Starr.
The producer announced his baby girl's birth on Instagram and said he named her Ayra Starr Offord.
Sharing photos of the newborn on Tuesday, September 22, Slikk Muzik wrote:
“Ayra Starr Offord. 09:21:26. Daddy loves you 4L.”
The name immediately stood out because of its connection to the Nigerian singer, who has become one of Afrobeats’ prominent international voices.
Although Slikk Muzik did not give a lengthy explanation alongside the announcement, his decision to name his daughter Ayra Starr appears to be a tribute to the singer’s growing global influence and success.
For a producer with four Grammy wins, the gesture has added another interesting connection between American music and Nigeria’s rapidly expanding Afrobeats movement.
But the story did not end with the naming announcement.
Ayra Starr responds to Muzik's gesture
Ayra Starr acknowledged the gesture by sharing Slikk Muzik’s Instagram post on her own Instagram Story.
Read Slikk Muzik's Instagram post here:
Reactions trail Slikk Muzik's gesture
Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:
@Kredo_szn stated:
"In 20 years time when ayra starr is 44 then tmz or shadrroom or one big profile will one day post saying here his muzik's daughter named after the legend and 2 times grammy award winner AYRA STARR from Nigeria"
@jossyjsb8 shared:
"Ayra star go want work with am"
Ayra Starr's album hits 375 million
Legit.ng reported that Ayra Starr recorded a new feat on major streaming platforms with her latest body of work, 'Year I turned 21'.
The news was announced in a post sighted on social media by Legit.ng about the laudable feat she recorded. It was reported that the album, which had only spent a day on major platforms, made a record of 375m cumulative streams.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.