Nigerian singer Ayra Starr stated that music saved her from what could have been an unemployed life

The singer also revealed she would still be relying on her mother if she had not found success in music

She also opened up about Don Jazzy's interest in her before she joined Mavin Records

Singer Ayra Starr has offered fans a glimpse into what her life might have looked like if music had not worked out.

The award-winning singer admitted that she often wonders where she would be today without the career that transformed her into one of Africa's biggest music stars.

Ayra Starr says that music saved her from what could have been an unemployed life. Photos: Ayra Starr.

Source: Instagram

She believes she would probably be unemployed and still depending heavily on her family.

Speaking during a chat with EE72, Ayra Starr shared her honest thoughts about an alternative version of her life.

She said:

“If I were not doing music, I would literally be unemployed. I do not even think I would be a content creator. That would be a lot of work. I would just be vibing in my mother’s house, eating my mother’s food.”

Ayra Starr also revisited one of the most significant moments of her career journey.

The singer revealed how excited she felt when she discovered that Mavin Records founder Don Jazzy had already been paying attention to her music before she signed with the label.

At the time, she was still an emerging talent trying to build an audience online.

According to her:

“I was so excited when I found out they were listening to my music. You know who it is.”

Years earlier, Don Jazzy had spoken about how he discovered Ayra Starr.

The music executive explained that her originality immediately caught his attention, prompting him to reach out.

However, getting her attention was not as easy as expected.

According to him, Ayra Starr initially failed to respond to his message.

Determined not to give up, he contacted her brother after spotting him in one of her social media posts, a move that eventually led to her signing with Mavin Records in 2020.

Beyond discussing her career, Ayra Starr admitted that fame comes with its own challenges.

The singer revealed that she sometimes wishes the public knew less about her because she tends to overshare.

She confessed:

“I really wish people knew less about me. Once the camera comes on, I cannot stop talking. And I feel like I over share.”

Legit.ng reports that Ayra Starr recently spoke out after facing backlash over her daring fashion choices.

The “Who’s That Girl” hitmaker recently shared photos on her social media pages in which she was seen wearing a sultry outfit paired with a striking headpiece.

Watch the interview here:

Ayra Starr's album hits 375 million views

Legit.ng had reported that the talented singer recorded a new feat on major streaming platforms with her latest body of work, 'Year I turned 21'.

The news was announced in a post sighted on social media by Legit.ng about the laudable feat she recorded.

It was reported that the album, which had only spent a day on major platforms, made a record of 375 million cumulative streams.

Source: Legit.ng