Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined five conditions under which Pacific Engagement visa applicants can avoid taking a new English proficiency test

The exemptions cover secondary education in Pacific island countries, work or study history in Australia, and previous approved English test results

Spouses and de facto partners of qualifying applicants can also help satisfy the English language requirement under the Pacific Engagement visa rules

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined five ways applicants for the Pacific Engagement visa (subclass 192) can meet the English language requirement without sitting a new proficiency test.

The department said applicants may qualify for the exemption based on their educational background, employment history, study record, or the results of a previously taken English language test.

Australia’s Pacific Engagement Visa (subclass 192) allows eligible applicants to meet the English language requirement through five recognised pathways. Credit: AFP/Getty

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The exemption also extends to cases where the applicant's spouse or de facto partner satisfies at least one of the recognised conditions.

The Pacific Engagement visa offers a permanent residency pathway to eligible citizens of participating Pacific island countries and Timor-Leste. Applicants must first be selected through a visa ballot before they can lodge a formal application.

5 ways to meet the English requirement

According to the Department of Home Affairs, the five recognised conditions are:

1. Graduating from secondary school in a participating Pacific island country

2. Completing a combined period of at least 12 months of employment in Australia after entering on a visa that permitted work

3. Completing a combined period of at least 12 months of study at secondary school level or above in Australia

4. Spending a combined period of at least 12 months working or studying in the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, or New Zealand

5. Achieving the required score on an approved English language test within the three years before submitting a valid visa application

On the fifth condition, the department noted that where test results are not included with the application, the three-year period may be measured from the date the visa decision is made rather than the submission date.

How spouses and partners can help

The department confirmed that applicants are not required to personally meet the conditions themselves. Where a spouse or de facto partner satisfies any of the five criteria, the primary applicant may still qualify for the exemption.

This means that one partner's Australian work experience, overseas study record, educational qualifications, or approved English test results can count towards meeting the language requirement for the couple.

Applicants who cannot satisfy any of the five conditions, either on their own or through their partner, must take an approved English language test to meet the requirement. Those relying on earlier test results should pay close attention to the three-year validity window and confirm which date applies to their case.

The English language requirement is one part of the broader Pacific Engagement visa process. Applicants must also meet all other eligibility criteria and secure selection through the ballot before they can proceed with an application.

Prospective applicants are advised to consult the Australian Department of Home Affairs' official Pacific Engagement visa (subclass 192) guidelines for the most current information.

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Source: Legit.ng