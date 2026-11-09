Passengers whose luggage goes missing after a flight have been advised to report the incident and obtain a Property Irregularity Report before leaving the airport

Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority warned that failing to document missing baggage could make complaints harder to track and resolve

Travellers have also been urged to preserve baggage tags, boarding passes, receipts and written communication with airlines when seeking redress

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Imagine arriving at your destination after a long flight, only to discover that your suitcase is missing from the baggage carousel. Your clothes, personal belongings and other important items are nowhere to be found.

While the experience can be frustrating, what passengers do before leaving the airport could determine how easily they can pursue a complaint against the airline.

Missing luggage after a flight? Regulators say passengers should obtain a Property Irregularity Report before leaving the airport. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) has advised travellers not to leave the airport without formally reporting missing or delayed luggage and obtaining written evidence of the incident.

The agency said passengers should request a Property Irregularity Report (PIR) or claim reference number from the airline's baggage services desk.

It warned that leaving without creating an official record could make it significantly more difficult to resolve the complaint or seek appropriate redress.

NCAA explains why passengers need a PIR

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) also emphasised the importance of completing a Property Irregularity Report when luggage fails to arrive or is short-landed.

The aviation regulator urged passengers to fill out the form immediately after discovering that their baggage was missing.

According to the NCAA, failing to complete the document makes it more difficult for airlines and consumer protection officers to track complaints.

The regulator cautioned passengers against skipping the process because they were in a hurry, noting that proper documentation is necessary to investigate missing baggage cases.

What to do when your luggage goes missing

Beyond reporting the incident and obtaining a PIR, LASCOPA advised passengers to take steps to preserve evidence that could support their complaints.

These include:

Report the missing luggage to the airline before leaving the airport. Obtain a written Property Irregularity Report or claim reference number. Photograph and preserve the baggage tag, boarding pass and claim receipt. Keep receipts for essential items purchased while waiting for the luggage. Save emails, text messages, application notifications and other correspondence with the airline. Follow up with the airline in writing and retain copies of all communications.

The agency said dates, receipts and written records could be important when pursuing a complaint or seeking compensation.

Passengers seeking compensation for lost luggage have been urged to preserve receipts and all communication with airlines. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

How to report unresolved airline complaints

LASCOPA encouraged passengers who cannot resolve their complaints directly with airlines to contact the agency for guidance and possible intervention.

Consumers can reach the agency through its email address, lascopa@lagosstate.gov.ng, or its toll-free line, 080 0005 2726.

It also receives complaints through its Facebook, Instagram and X accounts.

For passengers, the advice from both regulators is straightforward: do not leave the airport without reporting missing luggage and completing the necessary paperwork.

A baggage tag alone may not be enough to establish a formal complaint.

New airfares emerge for Lagos to Abuja

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that local airfares have surged by more than 100% ahead of the Christmas season amid a shortage of aircraft, leaving many passengers struggling to secure seats.

Despite the high fares, several airlines are already fully booked on high-demand routes.

Checks on airline websites indicate that flights to popular destinations such as Asaba, Anambra, Owerri, Port Harcourt, and Enugu are already sold out from December 20 to early January.

Source: Legit.ng