Mohamed Salah scored in Trabzonspor's win over Alanyaspor to draw level with Victor Osimhen in the Turkish Super League top scorers chart

Both forwards sit one goal behind Gift Orban, who leads the Golden Boot race with 10 league goals at matchday 11 of the season

Salah has outscored Osimhen slightly in attacking contributions, but Galatasaray hold a three-point lead over Trabzonspor

Mohamed Salah has made a bright start to life in the Turkish Super League after joining Trabzonspor as a free agent after ending his time at Liverpool.

The Egyptian winger joins an influx of players who have previously played in the top European leagues but are now moving to the Turkish league.

Mohamed Salah ties Victor Osimhen in Turkish Golden Boot race. Photo by Marco Steinbrenner.

Source: Getty Images

The former Liverpool star is arguably the biggest player in Turkey alongside Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen who plays for Galatasaray.

As noted by Foot Africa, Salah scored during Trabzonspor’s win over Alanyaspor before the international break, taking his tally to nine league goals.

He draws level with Osimhen and Besiktas' Dusan Vlahovic, with all three forwards one behind Nigeria and Amedspor forward Gift Orban, who has 10 goals.

Legit.ng compares Salah and Osimhen’s stats as both make statement in the Golden Boot race.

Comparing Osimhen and Salah’s stats

Victor Osimhen’s stats

Osimhen has been Galatasaray’s best player since his loan spell in the 2024/25 season from Napoli, during which he won the Golden Boot with 26 goals.

Last season, he was plagued by injuries and missed more than a month because of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, managing only 15 league goals.

This season, despite being on his second injury this season has scored nine goals and it's matchday 11 of the 2026/27 Turkish league season.

As noted by Sofascore, he scored two goals against Corum FK in the season opener, and followed it up with another two against Erzurumspor.

He scored one each against Goztepe and Istanbul Basaksehir, before a groin injury ruled him out for about three weeks, missing key matches.

He scored twice during the 2-1 win over Fenerbahce and added another against Konyaspor before another injury in the Champions League game against Stuttgart.

Outside of the league, he has not been prolific for the Lions, scoring only once in the UEFA Champions League. He has three assists in all competitions, taking his tally to 13 goals and assists.

Mohamed Salah’s stats

Salah opened his Trabzonspor account with two goals during the 2-0 win over Istanbul Basaksehir and followed it up with another goal in the 2-1 loss to Amedspor.

He made a big statement by scoring a hat-trick and assisting the fourth goal during the 4-0 win over Galatasaray, a match Osimhen missed due to injury.

The former Liverpool forward added one goal each in the wins over Besiktas and Alanyaspor to take his league tally to nine goals. He has two goals for Trabzonspor in the UEFA Conference League.

He has four assists in all competitions, taking his total for his new club to 15 goals and assists, as noted by Transfermarkt.

Comparison and context

Salah holds a slight edge over Osimhen in overall attacking contribution this season, with 15 goal involvements to his rival's 13. However, Galatasaray currently sit three points ahead of Trabzonspor in the Super League table.

The Istanbul side also compete in the UEFA Champions League, a step above Trabzonspor's Conference League involvement, which adds further context to the two clubs' respective positions.

Osimhen leads Turkish league salary chart

Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Osimhen is the highest-paid player in the Turkish Super League despite the arrival of other top stars.

Mohamed Salah, Romelu Lukaku and others have all moved to Turkey, but Osimhen’s €21 million per annum makes him the highest-paid.

Source: Legit.ng