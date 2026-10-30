Nigerian content creator Jarvis announced she was pulling her romantic life completely off social media after online critics attacked her marriage to streamer Peller

The decision followed a heated public livestream row between the couple around October 22–23 that spilt into alleged mutual blocking on social media

Jarvis pushed back hard at those calling her out, insisting she and Peller love each other exactly as they are and reject outsiders' standards of "fake perfection"

Nigerian TikTok content creator Jarvis has taken a firm stand against online critics, announcing on her WhatsApp channel on October 29, 2026, that she would be permanently removing her romantic life from social media.

The post, written in her signature mix of Pidgin English and standard English, made it clear that she had grown tired of strangers projecting their expectations onto her marriage with fellow streamer Peller.

Nigerian content creator Jarvis announces her decision to keep her romantic life private amid backlash over her marriage. Photo: realjardrolita

Source: Instagram

Jarvis fires back at online critics

Jarvis did not hold back in addressing those who have been scrutinising her relationship.

She dismissed what she described as the "Mr and Mrs All Perfect" crowd, insisting that no one has the authority to dictate the terms of her marriage.

According to her, the playful, sibling-like dynamic she and Peller have shared over two to three years was never disrespect, and she was not about to let outsiders reframe it as such.

"For 2–3 years, my husband and I have been sweet, playing, arguing like siblings and settling like siblings, but una no like am. Now una don change am to disrespect. Abi? 😂" she wrote.

She went on to state plainly that performing affection for an online audience held no interest for her.

"Na everything una wan see for camera? Abeg, my romantic side is officially off social media! ❌ I'd rather enjoy my happiness offline than perform for una online," she added, before signing off defiantly as "AKA JARVIS THE WITCH! 🧙‍♀️😂"

Jarvis shares a defiant message to critics questioning her marriage to Peller following their public disagreement. Photo: realjardrolita

Source: Instagram

What sparked Peller and Jarvis online fallout

The announcement came roughly a week after a public livestream clash between Jarvis and Peller, reportedly on October 22-23, in which the two argued over Peller's involvement in decisions concerning Jarvis's younger sister's streaming career and personal life.

The dispute grew serious enough that both parties blocked each other across social media platforms and WhatsApp.

The fallout drew swift commentary online, with many accusing Jarvis of publicly disrespecting her husband.

She had previously pushed back at those accusations, stating she would not accept what she considered forced or performative respect, and that Peller's responsibilities concerned her and their child.

Peller, for his part, publicly dismissed suggestions that the couple should separate, saying they preferred to settle their disagreements away from public view.

With her October 29 message, Jarvis made it clear she considers the matter settled on her own terms, closing with a line aimed squarely at those hoping to rattle her:

"Call me any name you like, you can never break me!"

See screenshot of Jarvis' WhatsApp channel message to critics in the X post below:

Peller confirms he and his wife, Jarvis, are relocating

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peller confirmed that he and his wife, Jarvis, have packed up their lives in Nigeria and are on their way to Canada.

The 22-year-old content creator shared the news with his followers on X on Friday, September 26, 2026, posting a video that showed stacks of packed boxes as the couple prepared to depart.

In the clip, Peller turned to Jarvis and asked her to say a few words to their fans.

Source: Legit.ng