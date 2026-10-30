Japan has announced a new pre-entry tuberculosis screening requirement targeting nationals of six high-TB-burden countries

The policy applies to those seeking medium- to long-term entry into Japan, with several categories of travellers listed as exempt

The six countries named in the new Japan screening policy include the Philippines and Vietnam, among others

Japan has announced that it will require nationals from six countries to undergo tuberculosis screening before entry, in a move that affects those seeking medium- to long-term residence in the country.

The policy, published on 25 September 2026, was announced jointly by Japan's Immigration Services Agency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare. It targets citizens from nations classified as carrying a high burden of tuberculosis (TB) and applies specifically to those intending to stay for extended periods rather than short-term visitors.

Japan mentions the pre-entry screening citizens of 6 countries need applying for long-term residence. Photocredit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Japan's TB screening: Which countries are affected

The six countries whose nationals must now complete pre-entry TB screening are:

1. The Philippines

2. Viet Nam

3. Nepal

4. Myanmar

5. China

6. Indonesia

Citizens from these nations planning a medium- to long-term stay in Japan will be required to undergo the screening process before they are permitted entry.

However, the policy does include a number of exemptions. Several categories of applicants are not required to complete the screening, including participants in the Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) Programme, trainees under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), international students under the Japanese Grant Aid for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS), invitees of the Japan Foundation, Japanese Government Scholarship students, nurses and care workers arriving under Economic Partnership Agreements (EPA), and specified skilled workers, among others.

Citizens from the listed countries who are currently residing outside those countries may also qualify for an exemption, provided they can supply the relevant supporting documentation.

Japan's pre-entry policy explained

The full details of the policy are available on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs official page, which outlines the categories of travellers affected and the documentation requirements for those seeking exemptions.

The measure reflects Japan's ongoing efforts to manage public health risks linked to immigration, with TB remaining a concern in several parts of Asia. By placing the screening requirement at the pre-entry stage, the government aims to identify and address potential cases before travellers arrive in the country rather than after.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Japan named 32 countries whose citizens can live and work under its special visa scheme.

Japan: Requirement to extend period of stay

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan announced the requirements for foreigners seeking to extend their stay without changing their residence status.

Some people may be allowed to apply earlier than the usual three-month window, including those facing pregnancy, hospitalisation or a long-term business trip abroad. Find out which other circumstances Japan recognises and why applying before a permit expires matters.

Source: Legit.ng