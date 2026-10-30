Japan Introduces Pre-Entry Screening for Citizens of 6 Countries Seeking Long-Term Residence
- Japan has announced a new pre-entry tuberculosis screening requirement targeting nationals of six high-TB-burden countries
- The policy applies to those seeking medium- to long-term entry into Japan, with several categories of travellers listed as exempt
- The six countries named in the new Japan screening policy include the Philippines and Vietnam, among others
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Japan has announced that it will require nationals from six countries to undergo tuberculosis screening before entry, in a move that affects those seeking medium- to long-term residence in the country.
The policy, published on 25 September 2026, was announced jointly by Japan's Immigration Services Agency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare. It targets citizens from nations classified as carrying a high burden of tuberculosis (TB) and applies specifically to those intending to stay for extended periods rather than short-term visitors.
Japan's TB screening: Which countries are affected
The six countries whose nationals must now complete pre-entry TB screening are:
1. The Philippines
2. Viet Nam
3. Nepal
4. Myanmar
5. China
6. Indonesia
Citizens from these nations planning a medium- to long-term stay in Japan will be required to undergo the screening process before they are permitted entry.
However, the policy does include a number of exemptions. Several categories of applicants are not required to complete the screening, including participants in the Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) Programme, trainees under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), international students under the Japanese Grant Aid for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS), invitees of the Japan Foundation, Japanese Government Scholarship students, nurses and care workers arriving under Economic Partnership Agreements (EPA), and specified skilled workers, among others.
Citizens from the listed countries who are currently residing outside those countries may also qualify for an exemption, provided they can supply the relevant supporting documentation.
Japan's pre-entry policy explained
The full details of the policy are available on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs official page, which outlines the categories of travellers affected and the documentation requirements for those seeking exemptions.
The measure reflects Japan's ongoing efforts to manage public health risks linked to immigration, with TB remaining a concern in several parts of Asia. By placing the screening requirement at the pre-entry stage, the government aims to identify and address potential cases before travellers arrive in the country rather than after.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Japan named 32 countries whose citizens can live and work under its special visa scheme.
Japan: Requirement to extend period of stay
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan announced the requirements for foreigners seeking to extend their stay without changing their residence status.
Some people may be allowed to apply earlier than the usual three-month window, including those facing pregnancy, hospitalisation or a long-term business trip abroad. Find out which other circumstances Japan recognises and why applying before a permit expires matters.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng