Nollywood actress Doris Ogala knelt before a Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday to apologise for disrupting proceedings at an earlier sitting

The actress is facing charges of cyberstalking, cyberbullying and attempted extortion against Pastor Chris Okafor

Justice Akintayo Aluko reserved ruling on Ogala's bail application until November 6, returning her to Kirikiri Correctional Centre

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala dropped to her knees before Justice Akintayo Aluko at a Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday, October 30, offering a heartfelt apology for the scene she caused during a previous court session.

The actress, currently facing charges of alleged cyberstalking, cyberbullying and attempted extortion of Pastor Chris Okafor, had been remanded at Kirikiri Correctional Centre following her arraignment on Wednesday, October 28. Her appearance before the court on Friday centred on a bail application, but not before she addressed her conduct head-on.

Doris Ogala tenders an apology in court after her display during the last hearing. Credit: dorisogala

Source: Instagram

According to PUNCH, Ogala, while speaking directly to the judge, said:

"I am very sorry, my Lord. I apologise for my bad behaviour. I have never been to prison before and I wasn't expecting that I would do that. I regret my actions and I apologise to my Lord. I tender my apologies wholeheartedly. Sorry, this will never happen again going forward."

What happened at Doris Ogala's previous hearing

At the Wednesday hearing, following her remand, Ogala reportedly shouted and sang inside the courtroom, throwing the session into disorder and eventually forcing the court to rise. Justice Aluko noted that her behaviour that day blocked the hearing of over seven other cases that had been scheduled.

The judge disclosed that he had seriously considered holding Ogala in contempt at the time of the incident but ultimately chose not to pursue that route, even though he believed her conduct deserved consequences.

Despite the apology, Ogala's bid for freedom was not immediately resolved. The court reserved its ruling on her bail application until November 6, meaning she was sent back to the Kirikiri Correctional Centre to await the decision.

The actress told the court she never imagined she would end up in prison custody, and expressed genuine remorse for allowing the situation to escalate the way it did. Her appearance before Justice Aluko marked a notably different tone from the disruptive behaviour that had alarmed the court just days earlier.

Doris Ogala expressed remorse before the judge, yet she could not leave custody after the hearing. Credit: mmaogala

Source: Instagram

Sowor reacts to remand of Doris Ogala

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that activist Omoyele Sowore spoke out forcefully against the remand of Doris Ogala at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, calling it an abuse of state power.

Sowore issued a stinging rebuke of the Nigeria Police Force, accusing the institution of repeatedly deploying the Cybercrimes Act to protect powerful individuals at the expense of ordinary Nigerians.

He further argued that the police had no legitimate role in transforming what he described as a private dispute into a criminal prosecution, and demanded that the judiciary resist becoming a tool of religious or personal influence.

Source: Legit.ng