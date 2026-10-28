A video of Olori Folashade Ashley greeting the Ooni of Ife at the palace went viral on Wednesday, October 28, 2026

The queen was seen prostrating deeply before the monarch and making their son bow alongside her

Fans took notice of Ashley's body language and how she positioned herself to welcome the king back

A video showing Olori Folashade Ashley welcoming the Ooni of Ife back to the palace has sparked widespread conversation online, with many viewers weighing in on her behaviour and what it says about life in a royal household.

The footage, which circulated on Instagram on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, captured the moment the monarch arrived at the palace. Ashley was already present with the couple's son, Prince Ademakinwa Ogunwusi, and wasted no time in paying her respects.

Olori Ashley and her son joyfully welcome Ooni of Ife after he arrived back to the palace from his trip. Photo credit@olorashley

Source: Instagram

The queen lowered herself to her knees and bowed her head all the way to the ground in a traditional prostration. She also guided little Prince Ademakinwa to prostrate before his father.

Ooni of Ife welcomed back to the palace as aides and women prostrate for the monarch. Photro credit@ooni ofife

Source: Instagram

After the greeting, she rose, lifted her son in her arms, and the Ooni then took the boy from her, carrying him as the family prepared to enter the palace together.

Here is the Instagram video of the queen with her son as they greeted the monarch:

Fans react to Olori Ashley's greeting

The clip drew strong reactions from followers, many of whom focused not just on the greeting itself but on what they felt it revealed about Ashley's awareness of palace dynamics.

@olad7138 observed:

"She knows the politics of a polygamous home and royal home."

@rachyteefootwears wrote:

"Wahala for who no accept Olori Ashley at this point...She has come to stay."

@childofafrica1988 noted:

"She will not allow herself nor her son to be forgotten, this woman will always remain in eye sight of the King....."

@bamfalz_fashion_store1 raised a pointed question:

"All the other wives didn't know the king has arrived nii, why is she the only one welcoming him."

@i_am_iyawo_iree shared:

"This lady knows very well how to play the game. She is so good at time. Good for her."

@emmaspantry2021 had a different take:

"Why is she always unsettled."

Ooni of Ife's wives support Olori Ronke

Legit.ng reported that a heartwarming video of four wives of the Ooni of Ife dancing together at a lavish wedding ceremony stirred reactions online. The video, which surfaced on Sunday, October 11, 2026, captured the royal wives celebrating the wedding of Olori Aderonke Ademiluyi’s daughter.

Their cheerful appearance and show of solidarity towards their co-wife caught the attention of social media users, with many expressing admiration for the moment of unity.

However, the celebration also sparked curiosity after fans noticed that Olori Tobi was absent from the occasion. Her absence prompted questions from viewers, with some wondering why she did not attend the family celebration.

Source: Legit.ng