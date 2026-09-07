Portable publicly questioned Zlatan Ibile's claim of holding ₦504m in his Greatiby account, raising eyebrows online

The Zazu crooner suggested the funds could be linked to money laundering, sparking a fiery back-and-forth between the two artists

Zlatan hit back at Portable with a cutting remark about Fanta, setting fans off in the comments section

A fresh bout of celebrity beef has erupted between two of Nigeria's most outspoken street-pop acts, with Portable firing the opening shot at Zlatan Ibile over a jaw-dropping account balance display.

On September 6, 2026, rapper Zlatan, whose full name is Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, stirred conversation online after showing off a wallet balance of ₦504 million on his Greatiby account.

Portable calls out Zlatan Ibile over ₦500 million account balance as their social media exchange sparks reactions. Photo: portablebaeby/zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

The flex quickly made the rounds, but not everyone was impressed.

Portable casts doubt on Zlatan Ibile's Flex

Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, better known as Portable, wasted little time addressing the screenshot in a video posted to his social media page.

Rather than celebrate his colleague, the Zazu crooner took a sceptical stance, insisting no musician legitimately keeps that kind of cash sitting in a single account.

"It's impossible for an artiste to have that much money in their bank account. You're either a loader or a money launderer," Portable said.

The street-pop singer went further, claiming the funds could not truly belong to Zlatan Ibile and hinted at shady dealings behind the balance.

In a characteristically bold fashion, Portable also boasted that he has personally seen and spent more than ₦500 million in his lifetime, adding that he expects to rake in a similar sum soon through an anticipated Fanta ambassadorship deal.

Zlatan Ibile fires back at Portable Omo Olalomi

Zlatan Ibile did not stay quiet. The rapper clapped back with a pointed jab that directly mocked Portable's Fanta ambassador ambitions.

"With all the soap and Fanta, N500m still go far for my guy eye," Zlatan wrote.

The response landed squarely and set fans off across social media.

Watch Portable question Zlatan Ibile's ₦500 million account balance and check out the rapper's response in the Instagram post below:

Fans react to Portable and Zlatan Ibile's online drama

@Datarpro wrote:

"Portable is speaking facts. For you to do business and save 500million, youve had overhead and running cost of 3Billion in Nigeria. Logistics, security, staff, power supply, food, rent, again Rent. You under 25 and under 35yrs who hasn't seen anything are defending fraud money"

@Naijascholarhub commented:

"Funnily he med sense. Trying to pressure people with your bank balance that is suspicious."

@Merlin00111 said:

"So he said no artist have up to that amount in their acct, so Olamide and those Wizkid, Burna boy no get rich that amount too, so music no really get money like that, Davido na omo baba olowo, I no fit mention that one"

@westconsult_homes reacted:

"If you love yourself and your family sha no keep secrets for portable hand 😂"

@king_parable_ wrote:

"Hustle oh !!!! Hustle oh !! Hustle make 500million naira no be like big money for your eyes lol 😂😂😂😂"

@emmyteeofhype001 commented:

"@zlatan_ibile leave omolaomi oooo😂😂😂 you're a loader abeg 😂 loader in music 🔥"

@i.am_wizprizy said:

"@zlatan_ibile nah big money to him nah u no dey his level nah😂😂😂"

Portable and Zlatan Ibile trade shots online after the singer questions the rapper’s ₦500 million account balance. Photo: portablebaeby/zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

Portable explains why he walked out of the ring in match against Charles Okocha

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that controversial Afrobeats singer Portable was disqualified in his rematch against Nollywood actor Charles Okocha at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Lagos.

The singer explained that Okocha bit him during the fight, showing marks on his body in a video shared on Instagram.

Portable insisted he had dominated the bout before the scuffle and declared he would not fight again, framing his exit as a matter of self-worth rather than defeat.

Source: Legit.ng