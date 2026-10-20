An alleged video of Nigerian singer Omah Lay surfaced online on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, showing him on a stretcher

The footage appeared to show paramedics wheeling the singer towards a Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance at dusk

Fans flooded the comments with concern, with many noting the swift emergency response he received abroad

A video allegedly showing Nigerian Afrobeats star Omah Lay in a medical emergency has gone viral, sparking widespread concern among fans across social media.

The footage, which circulated online on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, appears to be a split-screen clip combining a close-up portrait of the singer with outdoor emergency scene footage.

Alleged video of Omah Lay being rushed for treatment surfaced as fans pray for singer. Photo credit@omahlay

Source: Instagram

In the second frame, the "Godly" hitmaker is seen lying on a stretcher as roughly four paramedics wheel him towards a waiting Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance at dusk, with bystanders visible in the background.

About four men were seen carrying the music star to an ambulance, while a woman ran to catch up with them. The scene appeared to suggest that the incident occurred outside Nigeria, judging by the paramedics attending to the singer.

Omah Lay trends as news about his alleged accident while abroad surfaced. Photo crediut@omahlay

Source: Instagram

As of the time of filing this report, Omah Lay and his team had yet to react publicly to reports of his alleged accident.

Here is the Instagram video of the singer being rushed for treatment:

Fans react to Omah Lay's alleged injury

News of the alleged injury spread rapidly, drawing emotional responses from fans who were both worried about the singer's condition and relieved that he was receiving prompt medical attention outside Nigeria.

@arthurscottoriginal commented:

"Quick recovery star"

@oladimejimc wrote:

"Make nothing am o, God, who wan dey give me heartbreaking emotional songs?"

@ella__emmanuel noted:

"See a working system? If na naija now, he for don kpai before them attend to am. Wish him a speedy recovery"

@neekee_lawson said:

"Please be careful my baby."

@d_realsolz shared:

"Thank God this isn't happening in Nigeria. I'm personally grateful for him and wish him quick recovery."

@godswill_op wrote:

"Thank God no be Nigeria you dey."

@bazzmansamphilz added:

"Make nothing happen to my Omah oh! I go land that UK with immediate effect!"

@dopest_skinny_giovanni cautioned:

"If the concert is for today then yawa done they the organizer head be that because baba is not coming back today or tomorrow except is a minor injury if not"

The severity of the alleged injury and the specific circumstances surrounding the rehearsal incident had not been confirmed at the time the video emerged. The nature and extent of any injuries remain unclear from the footage alone.

Omah Lay on his role models in music

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Omah Lay spoke about his role models in the music industry, naming Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ayra Starr, Drake, and The Weeknd as his idols.

He described himself as a deeply creative person, saying he constantly needs to create art to feel complete.

Omah Lay also shared his ambition to become the wealthiest artist in the world by producing groundbreaking projects that will transform the industry.

Source: Legit.ng