Actress Uche Montana Steals Spotlight at Zlatan Ibile’s Wedding With Stunning Look
- Nollywood actress Uche Montana turned heads at singer Zlatan Ibile's wedding ceremony
- The actress shared her wedding guest look on Instagram, racking up thousands of reactions within hours
- Fans flooded her comment section with admiration, singling out her turban and overall styling
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Nollywood actress Uche Montana made quite the statement at singer Zlatan Ibile's wedding on Saturday, October 24, 2026, with a look that had social media buzzing long after the celebration ended.
Montana shared a video showing how she attended the event on her Instagram page on Sunday, October 25. She also captioned it with a congratulatory message to the newlyweds under the hashtag #dttheunion2026.
Her outfit, accessories, and makeup left an impression, both at the event and online.
In related news, Legit.ng reported that Chioma reacted to her sister's glam look at Zlatan Ibile's wedding.
Reactions to Uche Montana's video
Davido’s response about his favourite food at Zlatan’s wedding gets people talking: “A finished man”
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as fans gushed about the Nollywood actress on Instagram. Read the comments below:
User @its.mikkie.domina wrote,
"Uche, !!! Everything you wore looks expensive and luxurious, especially that TURBAN,"
@zarah_la_malienne offered a more poetic take:
"There are people who wear clothes, and there are those who wear style. You are in the second category! 🤌🏽😍 You don't just wear an outfit, you highlight it! 🔥 An elegance that speaks for itself! 🤌🏽✨@uchemontana ❤️"
@its.mikkie.domina added in a second comment:
"I don't know why I always find myself hoping to see Uche at every major event in Lagos, knowing fully well that our girl is such a private person😩😍."
@montana_glow_lueur brought the humour, writing,
"I hope that the prince has started rehearsing his proposal, polished his crown and gotten heavens approval coz my queen @uchemontana is not a kind of a woman you approach unprepared., her calibre of beauty is not for the faint hearted.🤭"
@angelaklas called her:
"The most beautiful girl 😍😍😍," @riyanxeally declared it "Gorgeousness😍 Overload 🔥,"
@montana_loops admitted:
"A face I'll never get tired of 😩❤️," and @uchemotive crowned her "The woman who consistently knows how to dress up all over dem 🔥❤️."
Zlatan Ibile's wedding was already attracting attention online for other notable guest appearances and moments from the event.
The video showing how Uche Montana attended Zlatan Ibile's wedding is below:
Uche Montana celebrates Regina Daniels
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Uche Montana publicly celebrated her colleague Regina Daniels on her 25th birthday, sharing a heartfelt tribute on Instagram that is generating buzz online.
Montana posted a birthday message for Daniels on Sunday, October 11, 2026, describing the celebrant as her "soft spot" and a "beautiful soul."
Daniels did not let the message go unacknowledged. The actress replied directly in the comments section, gushing over Montana's kind words.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng