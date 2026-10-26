Nollywood actress Uche Montana turned heads at singer Zlatan Ibile's wedding ceremony

The actress shared her wedding guest look on Instagram, racking up thousands of reactions within hours

Fans flooded her comment section with admiration, singling out her turban and overall styling

Nollywood actress Uche Montana made quite the statement at singer Zlatan Ibile's wedding on Saturday, October 24, 2026, with a look that had social media buzzing long after the celebration ended.

Montana shared a video showing how she attended the event on her Instagram page on Sunday, October 25. She also captioned it with a congratulatory message to the newlyweds under the hashtag #dttheunion2026.

Uche Montana turned heads at Zlatan Ibile’s wedding with a striking guest look. Credit: uchemontana/zlatanibile

Source: Instagram

Her outfit, accessories, and makeup left an impression, both at the event and online.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Chioma reacted to her sister's glam look at Zlatan Ibile's wedding.

Reactions to Uche Montana's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as fans gushed about the Nollywood actress on Instagram. Read the comments below:

Actress Uche Montana shares a video showing how she attended Zlatan Ibile's party. Credit: uchemontana

Source: UGC

User @its.mikkie.domina wrote,

"Uche, !!! Everything you wore looks expensive and luxurious, especially that TURBAN,"

@zarah_la_malienne offered a more poetic take:

"There are people who wear clothes, and there are those who wear style. You are in the second category! 🤌🏽😍 You don't just wear an outfit, you highlight it! 🔥 An elegance that speaks for itself! 🤌🏽✨@uchemontana ❤️"

@its.mikkie.domina added in a second comment:

"I don't know why I always find myself hoping to see Uche at every major event in Lagos, knowing fully well that our girl is such a private person😩😍."

@montana_glow_lueur brought the humour, writing,

"I hope that the prince has started rehearsing his proposal, polished his crown and gotten heavens approval coz my queen @uchemontana is not a kind of a woman you approach unprepared., her calibre of beauty is not for the faint hearted.🤭"

@angelaklas called her:

"The most beautiful girl 😍😍😍," @riyanxeally declared it "Gorgeousness😍 Overload 🔥,"

@montana_loops admitted:

"A face I'll never get tired of 😩❤️," and @uchemotive crowned her "The woman who consistently knows how to dress up all over dem 🔥❤️."

Zlatan Ibile's wedding was already attracting attention online for other notable guest appearances and moments from the event.

The video showing how Uche Montana attended Zlatan Ibile's wedding is below:

Uche Montana celebrates Regina Daniels

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Uche Montana publicly celebrated her colleague Regina Daniels on her 25th birthday, sharing a heartfelt tribute on Instagram that is generating buzz online.

Montana posted a birthday message for Daniels on Sunday, October 11, 2026, describing the celebrant as her "soft spot" and a "beautiful soul."

Daniels did not let the message go unacknowledged. The actress replied directly in the comments section, gushing over Montana's kind words.

Source: Legit.ng