An adorable video of 2Baba and his daughter Ehi from baby mama Pero Osaiyemi surfaced on Instagram on Tuesday, October 20, 2026

A fan sparked the conversation by claiming Ehi bore a strong resemblance to the legendary singer

Ehi fired back at the claim and turned to her father for his verdict, prompting an unexpected response from 2Baba

A lighthearted exchange between Afrobeats legend 2Baba and his first daughter, Ehi, has caught the attention of fans after a video surfaced on Instagram on Tuesday, October, 20, 2026.

The clip, which features the singer, born Innocent Idibia, alongside Ehi and his son, both from his relationship with baby mama Pero Osaiyemi, quickly gained traction after a comment section debate broke out about whether father and daughter share a physical resemblance.

Video of 2Baba and his first daughter, Ehi, surfaces as they argue about their resemblance. Photo credit@official2baba/@peroosauiyemi

Source: Instagram

2Baba and Ehi deny the resemblance

It started when a fan pointed out that Ehi looked like her father. Rather than take it as a compliment or dismiss it quietly, Ehi made things interesting by telling the fan she would take the question straight to the source, her dad himself.

When she did, 2Baba did not hesitate. He sided with his daughter, saying he could not see any resemblance between the two of them.

2Baba visist his daughter abroad amid marriage crash with Natasha Osawaru. Photo credit@official2baba

Source: Instagram

The moment, captured and shared online, drew a wave of reactions from followers who found the exchange both funny and endearing.

Here is the Instagram video of the father and daughter in playful exchange:

Fans react to the father-daughter moment

The video clearly resonated with many, with fans flooding the comments section to share their thoughts.

@iam_amyzon wrote:

"We love tuface"

@mfabrics_n_more commented:

"You don't see it. You saw it."

@amumammiri_ added:

"You won't deny he is a good father"

2Baba speaks about his wife in old video

Previously, Legit.ng reported that 2Baba had spoken about his wife, and the old video surfaced online a few years after the interview was granted.

In the recording, the two were sitting for an interview, and the host asked what 2Baba would remember about Annie after ten years of marriage.

The music star claimed that his wife was young at heart and naive at the same time, a response many related to. His response sparked reactions among fans in the comments section as they shared their take on it.

Source: Legit.ng