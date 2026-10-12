Ayra Starr became the first African artist to headline an NFL International Games halftime show in London

The Afrobeats star performed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the Philadelphia Eagles v. Jacksonville Jaguars game

Fans flooded social media with reactions after watching Ayra Starr's landmark performance on the global stage

Ayra Starr has etched her name in history after becoming the first African artiste to headline a halftime show at an NFL International Game, performing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday.

The Afrobeats singer took centre stage during the halftime break of the NFL London clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars, delivering a performance that placed Nigerian music firmly in the global spotlight.

Reactions as Ayra Starr makes history as first African to headline NFL London halftime show. Photo credit@ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

Born Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, Ayra Starr opened her set with "Heaven Baby" before rolling through a string of crowd favourites including "Rush," "Hot Body," and "Dangerous," sending the stadium into a frenzy.

Ayra Starr's Rise to Global Stardom

The singer first broke into mainstream consciousness in 2021 and has steadily built an international profile since then. Tracks like "Rush" helped cement her reputation as one of Afrobeats' most compelling voices, earning her award nominations and a growing fanbase well beyond Nigeria's borders.

Ayra Starr trends over performance at the National Football League (NFL) International Games halftime show. Photo credit@ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

Her NFL appearance marks another significant milestone in that journey, demonstrating just how far Nigerian music has travelled on the global entertainment stage:

Here is the Instagram video of Ayra Starr performing on stage:

Fans react to Ayra Starr's NFL performance

The performance set social media ablaze, with admirers pouring in their pride and excitement from across the world. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@symplysimi wrote:

"You deserve it Superstar."

@stevechuks_ said:

"Celestial being for a reason! See goosebumps everytime I watch"

@gracecharisbassey commented:

"She is who she says she is."

@mavingrandpa shared:

"That's vintage celestial being @ayrastarr our star girl"

@nikkilaoye wrote:

"Awww what a soothing delivery.. Well done dear @ayrastarr super proud of you."

@hisnameayo stated:

"Super Bowl we need her on that stage next"

@_beautori added:

"The way I love this girl is really unhealthy"

Ayra Starr's album hits 375 million

Legit.ng reported that the talented singer recorded a new feat on major streaming platforms with her latest body of work, 'Year I Turned 21'.

The news was announced in a post sighted on social media by Legit.ng about the laudable feat she recorded.

It was reported that the album, which had only spent a day on major platforms, made a record of 375m cumulative streams. Read more: https://www.legit.ng/entertainment/music/1722322-ayra-starr-stirs-speculation-update-health-complicated-expected/

Source: Legit.ng