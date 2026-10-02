The Spanish government has introduced a temporary residence permit for foreign nationals whose previous permits were not renewed

The permit falls under exceptional circumstances and targets foreigners who have held valid residency for at least two years before applying

It is noteworthy that applicants with court rulings against them may still be eligible under certain conditions outlined by the country

Spain has created a legal pathway that allows foreign nationals to regularise their stay in the country after their residence permits lapse, according to guidance published by the Spanish government.

The permit, classified as a temporary residence authorisation for exceptional circumstances, is available to foreigners living in Spain who previously held a residence permit not issued on exceptional grounds.

Spain opens residency route for foreigners with expired residence permits. Photo credit: Leonardo Munoz, Eduardo Monro Husillos

Source: Getty Images

To qualify, the original permit must have been active at some point within the two years before the application date.

Spain: Who qualifies for second-chance residency permit?

The key condition is that the previous permit must have lapsed for reasons unrelated to public order, national security, or public health. Where a permit was denied on those specific grounds, an applicant would not be eligible under this route.

One notable feature of the scheme is its treatment of applicants with legal records. Even where a court has issued a ruling denying, dismissing, or acquitting the individual, they may still proceed with an application.

This broadens the pool of potential applicants beyond what stricter immigration frameworks typically allow.

The measure is aimed at giving foreign nationals who find themselves in an irregular situation a structured, government-sanctioned route back into legal residency, provided their earlier permit met the baseline requirements.

Spain's second-chance residency route: How to apply

Full details of the application process, required documentation, and eligibility conditions are available directly from the Spanish government through its official immigration portal.

Foreign nationals considering this route are advised to review all requirements carefully before submitting an application, as individual circumstances will determine eligibility.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Spain had shared six categories of foreigners eligible for Spanish citizenship after just one year.

Countries eligible for Spanish citizenship after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Spain had published 23 countries whose citizens may qualify for Spanish citizenship after two years instead of 10.

The information comes from an official guide on acquiring Spanish nationality published by the Spanish government, last updated on April 13, 2026.

The guide outlines four routes to naturalisation: by option, by discretionary conferral, by residency, and by possession of status.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng