The US military has outlined a competitive selection process for commissioned officers that includes citizenship as a core condition

Candidates must clear a rigorous physical examination before any Military Academy will consider them for officer training

A pilot candidate faces an additional layer of requirements beyond the standard officer selection criteria

The United States military has published the requirements that candidates must satisfy to become commissioned officers, revealing a strict set of conditions that effectively bar most foreign nationals from reaching officer rank.

According to information published by the US Embassy, the selection process for a commissioned officer is described as highly competitive and structured around four core requirements.

The US military lists 4 requirements to become officers in the military. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

4 requirements to become US military officer

The selection process for a commissioned officer is highly competitive and includes, among other things, the following requirements:

1. The first and most fundamental condition is citizenship. A candidate must be a US citizen to be considered for an officer commission. This single requirement already disqualifies the vast majority of foreign nationals, regardless of how qualified they may be in other respects.

2. The second requirement involves a physical examination. Before any Military Academy will select a candidate for officer training, the individual must pass a demanding medical and fitness assessment. The examination is intended to confirm that candidates meet the physical standards the military considers essential for commissioned leadership roles.

3. Academic achievement forms the third pillar of eligibility. Candidates must either hold a high school diploma or be senior students who have demonstrated an outstanding academic record throughout their secondary school education.

4. Pilot candidates must already hold commissioned officer status in addition to being US citizens. This means the pathway to flying in the US military requires that an individual have already met all standard officer requirements before they can even begin to pursue a pilot role.

What this mean for non-US citizens

The citizenship requirement stands as the defining barrier for foreign nationals. While the US military does permit non-citizens to enlist in certain roles as members of the armed forces, the commissioned officer track is reserved exclusively for those who hold US citizenship, setting a clear and firm boundary between the two levels of military service.

Non-citizens interested in serving in the US military should consult the official US Embassy guidance on enlistment for non-US citizens for a full breakdown of available options and eligibility conditions.

In a similar report, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian US Army soldier listed six requirements Nigerians must meet to join the military.

How to join US Air Force

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has previously reported that a Nigerian woman documented her step-by-step journey to joining the United States Air Force. She shared how she prepared for the ASVAB, passed through military processing, and took the Oath of Enlistment.

Her journey was not easy, as she struggled with the examination process and had to take extra practice tests before improving her score. The viral video captured her major milestone and left many viewers curious about what comes next in her military career.

Source: Legit.ng