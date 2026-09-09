Nigerian oil marketers continued to receive petrol cargoes at terminals in Lagos, Warri, Port Harcourt and Calabar

Vessel movement data showed multiple tankers arriving with thousands of metric tonnes of PMS from international sources

Dangote Refinery also dispatched coastal cargoes to Warri and Calabar, showing domestic and imported supply running side by side

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigerian oil marketers are continuing to import significant volumes of petrol even as the Dangote Petroleum Refinery ramps up domestic supply, according to the latest vessel movement data monitored by Petroleumprice.ng.

The data captures several petrol cargoes that have recently arrived or are scheduled to berth at terminals across Lagos, Warri, Port Harcourt and Calabar, pointing to a fuel supply chain in which international imports and local refining are operating in parallel.

Marketers continue to bring petrol into Nigeria Photo: Bloomberg

Source: UGC

Imported Cargoes Arriving at Lagos Terminals

In Lagos, the tanker LAUSU arrived on September 4 carrying 31,000 metric tonnes of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) for AA Rano

The vessel berthed at Ibafon on September 5 and began discharging part of its cargo, with an 18,000-tonne balance due for discharge on September 9.

HAFNIA COUGAR, another vessel, arrived at Lagos with 20,000 tonnes of PMS for Vitol/Emadeb and was scheduled to berth on September 9.

MATRIX PRIDE is expected to arrive on September 11 with a further 20,000 tonnes of PMS for Matrix Energy at Wosbab, although its berthing date has not yet been confirmed.

The 650,000-barrel-per-day Dangote Refinery reached full capacity earlier in 2026 and has emerged as a major domestic supplier. Reuters reported that the facility was running at full capacity and had benefited from disruptions to global fuel supply chains.

Lagos, Warri, Port Harcourt and Calabar receive fresh petroleum product cargoes. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Dangote Refinery Ships Coastal Cargoes

Not all the vessels tracked are carrying imported products. The vessel BORA arrived in Warri on September 6 with 15,000 tonnes of PMS loaded at the Dangote Refinery and berthed at Pinnacle on September 7, where it was already discharging.

A second vessel, ASHABI, arrived in Warri carrying 10,000 tonnes of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), also sourced from the refinery.

In Calabar, LESTE is scheduled to berth on September 9 with 20,000 tonnes of PMS that was loaded at Dangote Refinery, showing that the refinery is distributing products to coastal markets beyond Lagos.

Dangote Refinery opens petrol sales to all marketers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery has opened the sale of petrol to all licensed marketers, ending its previous consortium marketing arrangement.

The move is expected to reshape competition in Nigeria's downstream petroleum sector. The refinery said all qualified marketers can now purchase products directly from its loading gantry, widening access to locally refined petrol and allowing more participants to source fuel without going through intermediary arrangements.

Industry stakeholders said the policy shift is expected to encourage greater competition among marketers, depot operators, and fuel importers as buyers increasingly turn to the refinery for supplies.

Source: Legit.ng