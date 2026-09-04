Denmark released an official list of four specific benefits that foreign researchers and their families are barred from receiving in the country

The ban applies to researchers, guest researchers, and accompanying family members living in Denmark under those categories

Denmark's official guidance makes clear the restriction extends beyond the four named benefits to cover all entitlements under its Active Social Policy Act

Denmark has officially barred foreign researchers from accessing four categories of social benefits, publishing a clear list of what is off-limits for this group and their families.

The Danish government's guidance targets researchers, guest researchers, and accompanying family members who reside in the country under those designations. According to the official information, anyone falling into these categories is ineligible to claim a defined set of financial supports.

Denmark bans foreign researchers from receiving 4 different benefits. Image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/NurPhoto/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

Denmark: Benefits denied to foreign researchers

The four benefits that researchers and their families cannot receive are:

Cash benefit Self-sufficiency and return benefit Transition benefit Rehabilitation benefits

The guidance states directly:

"You and your family are not allowed to receive cash benefits, self-sufficiency and return benefit as well as transition benefit, rehabilitation benefits or any other benefits under the terms of the Active Social Policy Act."

Denmark: What the restriction means for researchers

The wording of the rule is notably broad. Beyond naming the four specific benefits, Danish authorities have extended the restriction to cover any other benefit that falls under the Active Social Policy Act, meaning the four listed items are illustrative rather than exhaustive.

The official description of who is affected reads:

"You are a researcher, guest researcher or an accompanying family member to one of these."

This means spouses, children, and other family members who relocate to Denmark alongside a researcher are equally subject to the same limitations, regardless of whether they themselves hold a research role.

Denmark lists 5 benefits foreigners cannot get

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Denmark has barred foreign work permit holders and their accompanying family members from receiving five categories of social benefits.

The restrictions cover cash benefits, self-sufficiency and return benefits, transition benefits, and rehabilitation benefits.

Source: Legit.ng