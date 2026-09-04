Denmark Bans Foreign Researchers From Receiving 4 Benefits in the Country, Mentions Them
- Denmark released an official list of four specific benefits that foreign researchers and their families are barred from receiving in the country
- The ban applies to researchers, guest researchers, and accompanying family members living in Denmark under those categories
- Denmark's official guidance makes clear the restriction extends beyond the four named benefits to cover all entitlements under its Active Social Policy Act
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
Denmark has officially barred foreign researchers from accessing four categories of social benefits, publishing a clear list of what is off-limits for this group and their families.
The Danish government's guidance targets researchers, guest researchers, and accompanying family members who reside in the country under those designations. According to the official information, anyone falling into these categories is ineligible to claim a defined set of financial supports.
Denmark: Benefits denied to foreign researchers
The four benefits that researchers and their families cannot receive are:
- Cash benefit
- Self-sufficiency and return benefit
- Transition benefit
- Rehabilitation benefits
The guidance states directly:
"You and your family are not allowed to receive cash benefits, self-sufficiency and return benefit as well as transition benefit, rehabilitation benefits or any other benefits under the terms of the Active Social Policy Act."
Denmark: What the restriction means for researchers
The wording of the rule is notably broad. Beyond naming the four specific benefits, Danish authorities have extended the restriction to cover any other benefit that falls under the Active Social Policy Act, meaning the four listed items are illustrative rather than exhaustive.
The official description of who is affected reads:
"You are a researcher, guest researcher or an accompanying family member to one of these."
This means spouses, children, and other family members who relocate to Denmark alongside a researcher are equally subject to the same limitations, regardless of whether they themselves hold a research role.
Denmark lists 5 benefits foreigners cannot get
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Denmark has barred foreign work permit holders and their accompanying family members from receiving five categories of social benefits.
The restrictions cover cash benefits, self-sufficiency and return benefits, transition benefits, and rehabilitation benefits.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng