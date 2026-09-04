Borno State Police confirmed Boko Haram attacked the convoy of APC governorship candidate Mustapha Gubio on Thursday afternoon

Terrorists planted IEDs and fired RPGs at the convoy along the Gubio-Kareto-Damasak highway in northern Borno State

Security forces, including Police, soldiers and the CTJF, responded to the ambush, with a police armoured vehicle reportedly damaged

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Borno State Police Command has confirmed that Boko Haram terrorists ambushed the convoy of Mustapha Gubio, the APC governorship candidate in Borno State, on Thursday, July 24, 2026, along the Gubio-Kareto-Damasak highway in the northern part of the state.

Legit.ng reports that Boko Haram terrorists planted landmines along the Gubio-Kareto-Damasak highway, and a police armoured vehicle leading the convoy triggered one of the devices.

Police react as Boko Haram ambushes "convoy of the gubernatorial candidate of the APC" in Borno. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

The attack took place at around 2:30pm near Kareto community, according to the

As reported by Vanguard, the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Keneth Daso, stated this on Friday, September 4, 2026.

Gubio's convoy was returning to Maiduguri from Damasak, where he had gone to thank APC members for their backing that led to his emergence as the party's consensus candidate at its last primary elections.

Damasak is roughly 156 kilometres from Maiduguri, an area that has endured repeated Boko Haram violence over the years.

How the attack unfolded

ASP Daso said the terrorists set up an ambush using planted Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and also fired Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs) at the convoy.

A combined team of security personnel moved quickly to push back the attackers.

"The convoy of the gubernatorial candidate of the APC, Engineer Mustapha Gubio, came under heavy attack around Kareto community at about 2:30pm, but was swiftly repelled by a combined team of our security forces including Police, soldiers, NSCDC, DSS, CTJF and vigilante groups," Daso said.

According to Daily Trust, ASP Daso confirmed there were no casualties among security personnel or civilians.

"The terrorists laid an ambush with planted Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) targeting the convoy and also fired several Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs), but they were repelled with no casualties recorded from the side of the security forces or civilians."

Armoured vehicle damaged

Sources, however, said that one police armoured vehicle in the convoy sustained damage during the exchange.

The attack underlines the persistent security threat along key routes in northern Borno State.

Boko Haram and affiliated groups have continued to target both civilians and government-linked movements despite sustained military operations in the Lake Chad Basin region.

Police comment on explosive attack on APC governorship candidate Mustapha Gubio's convoy in Borno state.

Source: Original

Boko Haram terrorists kill police inspector, 7 others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that suspected Boko Haram terrorists stormed Gaya community in Hong LGA of Adamawa State, setting houses ablaze.

Hong LGA chairman Dr Aliyu Saad confirmed the attack, saying one police officer and seven civilians were killed in two targeted houses.

Security agencies, including troops, hunters and vigilantes have been deployed to the area to track down the attackers.

Source: Legit.ng