Petite actress Oluebube Obio sparked controversy after she appeared as a guest at an APC campaign event in Bayelsa State

A video of the actress on stage at the political event circulated on Instagram on Thursday, September 3, 2026

Fans stormed the comment section with strong reactions after the footage went viral online

Nollywood actress Oluebube Obio has found herself in hot water with fans after footage of her attending an APC campaign event in Bayelsa State made the rounds online.

The video, which circulated on Instagram on Thursday, September 3, 2026, showed the small-statured actress being welcomed on stage before a crowd gathered at the political programme.

Reactions as Oluebube Obio faces fan backlash after appearing at APC campaign in Bayelsa State. Photo credit@oluebubeobio

Source: Instagram

In a lighthearted moment caught on camera, she playfully called out the person who introduced her, poking fun at his remark that she was the tallest actress present at the event.

The movie star also went on to present awards to recipients at the occasion.

Oluebube Obio's fans send her memo over appearance at APC event. Photo cresit@oluebubeobio

Source: Instagram

However, what was likely meant to be a routine celebrity appearance quickly turned into a talking point, with many of her followers expressing displeasure over her association with the political party.

Here is the Instagram video of the actress at the political event that got fans talking:

Fans react to Oluebube Obio's APC appearance

The comment section became a battleground of opinions, with some fans taking direct swipes at the actress while others defended her right to back any candidate she chose.

@verydarkoracle wrote:

"Am glad the internet never forgets "

@wapzy_zaza commented:

"Finally I can laugh at her height on IG without feeling bad, and a lot of people will support me, thank God"

@kevinblak_comedy quipped:

"We all should be ready for Shortcomings."

@justt.kemzy added:

"They fit match her when campaign start"

Not everyone was critical, though. @nnaetookingsley offered a calmer perspective:

"But anybody can choose to support any candidate of their choice, it's their right"

Meanwhile, @diamondcelebrities appeared more interested in another attendee, asking:

"Who is the fair, tall lady. Someone should remind me of her name."

The actress has not publicly addressed the backlash as of the time of this report.

Obio Oluebube buys her first car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Obio Oluebube splurged millions of naira on a brand-new car, a Toyota Venza.

The good news regarding the expensive purchase was shared by renowned filmmaker Uche Nancy on her Instagram page, who expressed immeasurable joy for Oluebube's latest achievement.

As expected, a lot of netizens, both fans and fellow celebrities, took to the comment section to celebrate Obio Oluebube due to her new whip.

Source: Legit.ng