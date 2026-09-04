Lizzy Anjorin went live on Instagram to dismiss a court order obtained against her by Priscilla Ojo and her husband Juma Jux

The actress claimed that sharing a court letter on social media before serving the respondent invalidates the case entirely

Lizzy continued posting the same type of content she was reportedly barred from publishing, openly defying the Lagos High Court ruling

Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin has publicly brushed off a court order obtained against her by Priscilla Ojo, mocking the legal move in an Instagram live session and showing no signs of backing down.

Rather than comply with the interim order, Lizzy took to social media to taunt both Priscilla and her mother, veteran actress Iyabo Ojo, questioning the legitimacy of the court action and continuing to post the very type of content the court reportedly barred her from sharing.

Lizzy Anjorin mocks trending court order involving Iyabo Ojo’s daughter. Credit: @lizzyanjorin, @iyabojofespris

Source: Instagram

Lizzy Dismisses the Court Order

In her live session, Lizzy argued that publicising a court letter on social media before officially serving the respondent renders the case invalid.

She described the move as "madness" and insisted the petition against her had no legal standing.

"Your case na dead on arrival. If you post court letter on any platform before serving person wey you wan go serve, that court case na fake court case," she said.

She also pushed back against suggestions she had imprisoned Priscilla, adding: "I don't want to hear that, Lizzy Anjorin locked Priscilla in Prison oh."

The actress further dismissed what she described as a petition filed against her, saying: "They have petitioned us oh. Gistlover don run go petition Lizzy oh. They are no longer going to court, oh. If nor be madness, posting petition letter on social media."

Watch Lizzy Anjorin's viral Instagram video below:

Priscilla Ojo's Legal Victory

The outburst followed a significant court win for Priscilla. On Wednesday, 2 September, the High Court of Lagos State, presided over by Justice YmA Adesanya, granted an interim order restraining Lizzy Anjorin from publishing, posting, circulating, uploading or broadcasting images of Priscilla's one-year-old son, Rakeem Mkambala, across her social media platforms.

The order also barred Lizzy and anyone acting on her behalf from posting editorial content about Priscilla and her family on the social media accounts listed in the filing.

Drama deepens as Lizzy Anjorin reacts to court order involving Iyabo Ojo’s daughter. Credit: @lizzyanjorin

Source: Instagram

The application was brought by Priscilla, her husband Juma Jux and their young son, following what they described as a sustained series of attacks targeting their family.

Priscilla shared screenshots of the court order on her own social media page shortly after the ruling, marking what many observers considered a clear win for her in the ongoing dispute.

Despite the court's directive, Lizzy's live session made clear she had no intention of standing down, keeping the feud very much alive.

Iyabo Ojo rejoices over Lizzy Anjorin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo was over the moon after news that Anjorin was caught and disgraced for sending a fake alert, which he used to buy gold.

The actress was in the Lagos Island market when she was apprehended and accused of using a fake alert to purchase goods.

Ojo made a video to show her state after the news went viral. She was sipping a drink and laughing cheerfully.

Source: Legit.ng