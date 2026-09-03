President Donald Trump appointed Karl Von Batten, a Nigerian-born lobbyist linked to Atiku Abubakar, to a White House presidential commission on September 2

Von Batten is the managing partner of Von Batten-Montague-York, a US-based policy advisory and advocacy firm

The firm announced the appointment via its verified X page on September 3, calling it a distinguished honour

Washington, USA - President Donald Trump has appointed Karl-Marx Edward Ikemefuna William George Okeke-Von Batten, widely known as Karl Von Batten, to serve as a Commissioner on a White House presidential commission. The appointment was made on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

Legit.ng reports that Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C., the US-based policy advisory and advocacy firm where Von Batten serves as managing partner, broke the news on its verified X (formerly Twitter) account the following morning, Thursday, September 3.

Trump appoints Karl Von Batten as a commissioner on a White House presidential commission. Photo credit: @batten_von, @atiku

Source: Twitter

Trump's appointment of Karl Von Batten

Von Batten, who was born in Nigeria, is known for his ties to former Nigerian Vice President Atiku Abubakar, having previously worked as a lobbyist on his behalf in the United States.

In its announcement, Von Batten-Montague-York described the development as a significant milestone, both for the firm and for Von Batten personally.

The firm wrote:

"Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C. is proud to announce that President Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) has appointed our Managing Partner, Dr. Karl Von Batten, to serve the United States of America as a Commissioner on a @WhiteHouse presidential commission.

"Dr. Von Batten is deeply grateful to President Trump (The Chief) for this appointment and for the confidence placed in him. This presidential appointment represents a tremendous honor and reflects Dr. Von Batten's longstanding commitment to public service, leadership, and our nation. Dr. Von Batten looks forward to answering the call to serve our President and country."

The firm added:

"We congratulate Dr. Von Batten on this distinguished honor and wish him every success in this important public service role."

Who is Karl Von Batten?

Von Batten is the managing partner of Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C., a firm that describes itself as a policy advisory and advocacy group operating in the United States. He has previously attracted attention in Nigerian political circles due to his lobbying activities connected to Atiku, a long-standing figure in Nigerian presidential politics.

The specific White House presidential commission to which Von Batten has been appointed was not named in the firm's announcement.

Read Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C.'s post on the appointment below via X:

Read more on Atiku Abubakar

Atiku fires back at Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Phrank Shaibu, the senior special assistant on public communication to Atiku, released a strongly worded statement on September 1, 2026, hitting back at President Bola Tinubu after the president allegedly devoted a large portion of a recent statement to attacking Atiku's economic position without mentioning him by name.

Shaibu said Tinubu's refusal to name Atiku did not change the fact that the statement was a direct response to the former vice president's push to reduce fuel costs for ordinary Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng