Veteran Nollywood actor Yemi Solade sparked debate after making a blunt remark about the late Sir Kay on Isbae U's podcast

Yemi Solade claimed Sir Kay, a well-known face in the Yoruba film industry, was limited to playing tout roles throughout his career

Isbae U defended his late father but eventually backed down, saying he could not fight the battle on his behalf

A casual conversation about cinema and risk-taking took a sharp turn on Isbae U's podcast, Curiosity Made Me Ask, when veteran Nollywood actor Yemi Solade made a stinging remark about the late Sir Kay, the social media personality's deceased father.

The exchange began with Yemi stating that he had no interest in film production, prompting Isbae U to suggest the actor was simply not a risk-taker.

Yemi Solade stirs controversy after calling Isbae U’s late father Sir Kay a ‘stuck actor’. Credit: @yemisolade, @isbaeu

Source: Instagram

Things escalated quickly when Isbae U pushed back, pointing out that filmmakers were already taking a chance by casting Yemi in their projects.

Yemi, in turn, challenged Isbae U's own credentials, questioning whether the content creator had ever appeared in a cinema film that audiences paid to watch.

He then turned his attention to Isbae U's father, the late Kamal Adebayo, widely known as Sir Kay, making the pointed observation:

"Even your father didn't appear in one solid movie or cinema movie."

Yemi Solade's Blunt Verdict on Sir Kay

Isbae U was quick to defend his father, insisting that Sir Kay was a very good actor. Yemi was having none of it.

"Who told you? Your father was a stuck actor. He was only playing omo ita period," Yemi said, using the Yoruba phrase to describe Sir Kay's recurring role as a street tout.

When Isbae U pressed further, asking directly, "Sir Kay Kamoru is not a good actor?", Yemi replied: "No, no, he was not a good actor but he acted."

Faced with the bluntness of the response, Isbae U chose to step back from the argument, saying simply, "I can't fight his battle for him."

Who Was Sir Kay?

Sir Kay was a prominent figure in the Yoruba film industry, celebrated for his portrayal of tough, streetwise characters delivered with a distinctive personal slang that made him instantly recognisable to fans.

He passed away in December 2022, leaving behind a legacy that clearly still stirs strong emotions for his son and those who knew him.

Yemi Solade's comments have drawn attention given the circumstances, offering a critical assessment of a colleague who can no longer respond, and doing so directly to his son on a public platform.

Watch the dramatic interaction between Yemi Solade and Isbae U:

Yemi Solade’s controversial jab at Sir Kay gets people talking. Photos: Isbae U.

Source: UGC

Bobrisky reacts to Isbae U's comment

Legit.ng earlier reported that crossdresser Bobrisky, who relocated abroad a few months ago, was once a guest on Isbae U's podcast.

Bobrisky was called an ex-convict and ex-money sprayer because of his battle with nth EFCC.

Source: Legit.ng