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Yemi Solade Causes a Stir With Unexpected Jab at Isbae U’s Late Father, Video Trends
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Yemi Solade Causes a Stir With Unexpected Jab at Isbae U’s Late Father, Video Trends

by  Chinasa Afigbo
3 min read
  • Veteran Nollywood actor Yemi Solade sparked debate after making a blunt remark about the late Sir Kay on Isbae U's podcast
  • Yemi Solade claimed Sir Kay, a well-known face in the Yoruba film industry, was limited to playing tout roles throughout his career
  • Isbae U defended his late father but eventually backed down, saying he could not fight the battle on his behalf

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A casual conversation about cinema and risk-taking took a sharp turn on Isbae U's podcast, Curiosity Made Me Ask, when veteran Nollywood actor Yemi Solade made a stinging remark about the late Sir Kay, the social media personality's deceased father.

The exchange began with Yemi stating that he had no interest in film production, prompting Isbae U to suggest the actor was simply not a risk-taker.

Yemi Solade takes a swipe at Isbae U’s late father Sir Kay, calls him a ‘stuck actor’
Yemi Solade stirs controversy after calling Isbae U’s late father Sir Kay a ‘stuck actor’. Credit: @yemisolade, @isbaeu
Source: Instagram

Things escalated quickly when Isbae U pushed back, pointing out that filmmakers were already taking a chance by casting Yemi in their projects.

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Yemi, in turn, challenged Isbae U's own credentials, questioning whether the content creator had ever appeared in a cinema film that audiences paid to watch.

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He then turned his attention to Isbae U's father, the late Kamal Adebayo, widely known as Sir Kay, making the pointed observation:

"Even your father didn't appear in one solid movie or cinema movie."

Yemi Solade's Blunt Verdict on Sir Kay

Isbae U was quick to defend his father, insisting that Sir Kay was a very good actor. Yemi was having none of it.

"Who told you? Your father was a stuck actor. He was only playing omo ita period," Yemi said, using the Yoruba phrase to describe Sir Kay's recurring role as a street tout.
When Isbae U pressed further, asking directly, "Sir Kay Kamoru is not a good actor?", Yemi replied: "No, no, he was not a good actor but he acted."

Faced with the bluntness of the response, Isbae U chose to step back from the argument, saying simply, "I can't fight his battle for him."

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Who Was Sir Kay?

Sir Kay was a prominent figure in the Yoruba film industry, celebrated for his portrayal of tough, streetwise characters delivered with a distinctive personal slang that made him instantly recognisable to fans.

He passed away in December 2022, leaving behind a legacy that clearly still stirs strong emotions for his son and those who knew him.

Yemi Solade's comments have drawn attention given the circumstances, offering a critical assessment of a colleague who can no longer respond, and doing so directly to his son on a public platform.

Watch the dramatic interaction between Yemi Solade and Isbae U:

Yemi Solade causes stir after dismissing Sir Kay as a ‘stuck actor’
Yemi Solade’s controversial jab at Sir Kay gets people talking. Photos: Isbae U.
Source: UGC

Bobrisky reacts to Isbae U's comment

Legit.ng earlier reported that crossdresser Bobrisky, who relocated abroad a few months ago, was once a guest on Isbae U's podcast.

Bobrisky was called an ex-convict and ex-money sprayer because of his battle with nth EFCC.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chinasa Afigbo avatar

Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.

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