BBNaija Level Up star Phyna marked one year since her sister died in a Dangote truck incident on 31 August 2025

Phyna revealed the underage driver involved in her sister's death still walks free, and the case was swept under the carpet

The reality star opened up about her grief, saying she still struggles to heal a full year after losing her sister

BBNaija Level Up star Phyna has broken her silence to honour her late sister exactly one year after her death, while also raising fresh concerns about the justice she says was denied to her family.

Taking to her social media on the anniversary of 31 August 2025, Phyna revealed that one year has passed and nothing has changed regarding the circumstances surrounding her sister's death.

BBNaija star Phyna shares heartbreaking message for late sister, updates fans on truck case. Credit: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

She alleged that the Dangote Group was responsible for killing her sister and has never faced accountability, adding that the underage truck driver involved in the incident continues to walk free.

"31-08-2025… Dangote Group killed my sister and never looked back; the underage truck driver that killed her walks freely today. One year today… Her case was swept under the carpet," she wrote.

Phyna Opens Up on Her Grief

Beyond the call for justice, the reality star shared an emotional tribute to her late sister, describing the weight of an entire year without her presence.

She admitted that while people often say time heals all wounds, she is yet to experience that healing. According to Phyna, there are still moments when the grief feels as raw and immediate as it did the day she lost her.

"People say time heals, but sometimes I wonder if time really heals or if we just learn how to live with the pain," she wrote. "Because even after 365 days, there are moments when it still feels like yesterday."

The reality star said she misses the everyday things most, the conversations, the shared laughter, and the quiet comfort of simply knowing her sister was alive somewhere in the world.

BBNaija Phyna opens up as she marks sister’s first death anniversary amid Dangote truck case. Credit: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Phyna's Heartfelt Message to Her Late Sister

Phyna went on to reflect on what her sister would think of where she is today, saying she wishes she could share her current life experiences with her.

"I wish you could see me now. I wish you could see everything happening in my life and how much I wish you were here to experience it with me," she wrote.

She closed her tribute with an apology, expressing regret that she was unable to secure justice for her sister despite her efforts.

"Sleep peacefully, my beautiful sister. You are deeply missed, forever loved, and never forgotten. Until we meet again… I love you always. I'm sorry I could not get you justice," Phyna wrote.

Watch Phyna's emotional Instagram post below:

Phyna undergoes BBL surgery

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Phyna underwent a Brazilian Bum Lift (BBL) and 360 Lipo surgery.

Days before the procedure, the reality star had announced her decision to "get her body done," sparking mixed reactions online.

Following the successful surgery, Phyna shared a video of herself receiving her first post-surgery massage, which quickly went viral, as she addressed her critics while appreciating them and declared she had no regrets about her decision.

Source: Legit.ng