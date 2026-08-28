A video of NDC 2027 presidential candidate Peter Obi sitting on the floor to share a meal with children at an outdoor gathering went viral on Thursday, August 28

The footage, posted on X, drew sharp divisions among Nigerians over whether the gesture was genuine or a calculated political move

Several commenters questioned the timing of the visit ahead of the 2027 general elections, while others defended Obi's behaviour as authentic

A video showing Peter Obi, the Labour Party flag-bearer turned NDC presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections, sitting on the floor at a crowded outdoor event and sharing food with children went viral on Thursday, August 28.

The footage, posted on X by user [@YunusaTanko], showed Obi and an aide seated close to a group of children in what appeared to be an informal communal setting, with no formal arrangements or protocol visible in the frame.

A viral video shows NDC's 2027 candidate, Peter Obi, sitting with children at an outdoor event on Thursday, August 28. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Reactions to Peter Obi's viral video

The clip sparked immediate debate online, with opinion splitting sharply between those who saw the act as a genuine show of solidarity and those who dismissed it as electioneering theatre.

@shuwayusuf was sceptical of the intent behind the visit, writing:

"I don't know who gave Obi this obsolete idea. North are no longer stupid to be lure with this deception."

@Businesstomoon took a more critical line, arguing the stunt was counterproductive:

"You actually missed it. This video have nothing to do with empathy and care. President in other countries that's functioning properly do not need this rubbish before people know it care or not. Delete this rubbish and never allow our PO to act this way again."

@myland58 also pushed back on the optics:

"Have u seen Putin or Trump deceiving is pple the way u and Peter Obi is doing? Well if u pple like go and eat in mortuary with the dead. Peter Obi WILL never win as long as the opposition is divided. May Nigeria succeed."

Not everyone was dismissive. @BigSamuraiXL defended the footage, writing:

"Please leave the video. Whoever don't like it, video him when he is talking with Dangote. This is election season, the opposition is doing same only he goes it better and more genuine. Soon now you will soon see them buying Akara and suya on the road. What ever wins the votes."

@abeyadeparusi suggested a different venue for Obi's outreach:

"You guys should come to Oju irin (Railway station) in Agege here, there you guys will have the opportunity to act your skits."

Obi resigned from the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026, and was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, positioning himself as a key opposition figure ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Opposition to meet against Tinubu

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the G100 announced that it will host the First Summit of Key Stakeholders of Nigeria's Opposition Political Parties on Monday, August 31, at the Yar'Adua Centre, Abuja, bringing together the leadership of six principal opposition parties to begin formal negotiations on working together ahead of the 2027 general election.

The summit will proceed under the theme "A Framework for Opposition Cooperation and Coordination," with delegations from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action Peoples Movement (APM), National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) expected to attend from 10:00 a.m.

Source: Legit.ng