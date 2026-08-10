New Zealand has announced a new citizenship test that all applicants will be required to pass before being granted citizenship

The test will cover several key areas of New Zealand civic life, including the Treaty of Waitangi and democratic principles

The Department of Internal Affairs confirmed it will release study materials to help applicants prepare ahead of the test becoming mandatory

New Zealand has published the full list of topics that foreign nationals will be tested on as part of a new citizenship requirement.

This signals a significant shift in how the country processes citizenship applications.

New Zealand shares topics foreigners will be asked on in the citizenship test. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What New Zealand citizenship test involve

According to the New Zealand government, the citizenship test is designed to confirm that applicants understand both the responsibilities and privileges of holding New Zealand citizenship.

The test spans several areas of civic knowledge. Applicants will be expected to demonstrate familiarity with:

The Bill of Rights Act Human rights Voting rights and democratic principles New Zealand’s system of government Te Tiriti o Waitangi. The founding document, more widely known as the Treaty of Waitangi, governs the relationship between the Crown and Māori. Certain criminal offences Travelling internationally on a New Zealand passport.

Study materials for New Zealand citizenship test

The Department of Internal Affairs confirmed that dedicated study materials will be made available to foreign applicants in advance, giving prospective citizens time to prepare before the test formally becomes a requirement for obtaining citizenship.

The introduction of a formal test places New Zealand among a number of countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada, that already require citizenship applicants to pass a civic knowledge assessment before naturalisation is granted.

UK releases citizenship test insights

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the UK government has outlined exactly what foreigners should expect when they sit the Life in the UK citizenship test.

Applicants must score at least 75% on 24 questions within 45 minutes to earn a passing mark.

Source: Legit.ng