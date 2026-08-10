New Zealand Gives 7 Insights Into What Foreigners Should Expect During Citizenship Test
- New Zealand has announced a new citizenship test that all applicants will be required to pass before being granted citizenship
- The test will cover several key areas of New Zealand civic life, including the Treaty of Waitangi and democratic principles
- The Department of Internal Affairs confirmed it will release study materials to help applicants prepare ahead of the test becoming mandatory
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New Zealand has published the full list of topics that foreign nationals will be tested on as part of a new citizenship requirement.
This signals a significant shift in how the country processes citizenship applications.
What New Zealand citizenship test involve
According to the New Zealand government, the citizenship test is designed to confirm that applicants understand both the responsibilities and privileges of holding New Zealand citizenship.
The test spans several areas of civic knowledge. Applicants will be expected to demonstrate familiarity with:
- The Bill of Rights Act
- Human rights
- Voting rights and democratic principles
- New Zealand’s system of government
- Te Tiriti o Waitangi. The founding document, more widely known as the Treaty of Waitangi, governs the relationship between the Crown and Māori.
- Certain criminal offences
- Travelling internationally on a New Zealand passport.
Study materials for New Zealand citizenship test
The Department of Internal Affairs confirmed that dedicated study materials will be made available to foreign applicants in advance, giving prospective citizens time to prepare before the test formally becomes a requirement for obtaining citizenship.
The introduction of a formal test places New Zealand among a number of countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada, that already require citizenship applicants to pass a civic knowledge assessment before naturalisation is granted.
UK releases citizenship test insights
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the UK government has outlined exactly what foreigners should expect when they sit the Life in the UK citizenship test.
Applicants must score at least 75% on 24 questions within 45 minutes to earn a passing mark.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng