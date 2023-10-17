Nigerian singer Patrick Okorie, known as Patoranking, has stated that it is essential for people to pay attention to the lyrics of a musician

The singer noted how not paying attention to the lyrics of the late singer Mohbad cost the musician his life

He also revealed that he chose to sing in pidgin to reach out to more of his fans worldwide so they can enjoy his music

Nigerian singer Patrick Okorie, better known as Patoranking, has opened up about his music career and aired his opinion about late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad.

In an interview with Afrobeat podcast, the singer made it known that it is essential to pay attention to the lyrics of a music artiste. He added that if fans had paid attention to the lines of the late singer, they might be alive today.

Patoranking reveals reasons for singing in pidgin

In the clip, he stated that he is happy that people are advocating for justice for the late Mohbad. The reggae-dancehall singer added that he sings in pidgin to identify with more fans worldwide.

He advised musicians all over the world to be united so that they could conquer the world with their songs. Patoranking also noted that Afrobeat is not yet there.

See the clip of his interview here:

Fans react to Patoranking's interview

Netizens have reacted to the clip of Patoranking. Many praised his lyrical prowess and his hit songs. Here are some of their comments below.

@dewattlaw1208:

"The Album is really dope! "

@breakingviralnews483:

"Wisdom."

@shavadonmuzik3853:

"World best, love you so much."

@nwekejonathan358:

"Good album."

@jamesabua4453:

"Real badman never wear pink."

@TrueYarn:

"As a Ghanaian and a big reggae dancehall head, I say let’s give Di general him big bloodclaat flowers now."

@meks297:

"Patoranking always sing to people's soul and he has no bad songs with amazing lyrics.. legend never dies."

@ezesamson9185:

"Patoranking is a legend with high IQ. His album contain everything you are looking for."

@breakingviralnews4838:

"Wisdom, It's a record because you're putting something down in history."

@Adeeyinn:

"He said the truth. I am happy he is supporting other artiste."

Patoranking stirs emotion and sings about Mohbad

Legit. ng had earlier reported that Patoranking had sung about the late Mohbad while he was in London during his album listening party.

According to him, anytime he remembered that he would not see Mohbad again, he always felt so sad.

He further stirred reaction because he sang the song a few hours after a candlelight service was held for the late singer.

