Singer Patoranking has celebrated his daughter Wilmer who clocked six on Tuesday, August 20, 2024

In a post shared by the music star, he wrote sweet words to mark Wilmer's birthday and stated that she made a father out of him

His colleagues and fans also celebrated the little girl with lovely words as they all congratulated her

Nigerian singer, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, professionally known as Patroranking, has shown how proud he was to father a beautiful daughter.

The music act who recently bagged a Harvard certificate celebrated one of his daughters, Wilmer on her six birthday.

Patoranking marks daughter's birthday Photo credit @patorankingfire

Source: Instagram

He shared lovely pictures of the little girl in his post and accompanied it with sweet words as he gushed over how she made a father of him.

Patroranking prays for daughter

In the post, 'My Woman' crooner showered prayer on his daughter and shared how much he loves her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He called her 'LiI Mama' as fans also joined the music act who build a stadium in his childhood community to wish his daughter a happy birthday.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Patoranking's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the music artist. Here are some of the comments below:

@officialwaje:

"Awww gorgeous smile. Happy birthday princess."

@nancyisimeofficial:

"Happy Birthday Wilmer."

@nikkilaoye:

"Happy Birthday dear Princess Wilmer. God bless her more as she adds a new year today."

@aycomedian:

"Happy birthday, beautifuI."

@officialosas:

"Happy birthday beautiful sweetheart have a joyous time celebrating princess."

@realangelaokorie:

"Happy birthday babygirl grow in wisdom and knowledge of the Lord."

@dhidi_pee:

"Happy Birthday Princess Wilmer.'

@mama_coco_01:

"Birthday blessings princess."

@obaksolo:

"Happy Birthday Omo daddy Wilmer."

@nekygal:

"Happy birthday baby girl."

@georgiana_chitea:

"Such an elegant princess, happy birthday Wilmer."

@styledbyreus:

"Happy birthday Wilmer ."

Patoranking speaks about Mohbad

Legit.ng had reported that Patoranking had stated that it was essential for people to pay attention to the lyrics of a musician.

The singer noted how not paying attention to the lyrics of the late singer Mohbad cost the music star his life.

He also revealed that he chose to sing in pidgin to reach out to more of his fans worldwide so they can enjoy his music.

Source: Legit.ng