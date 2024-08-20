Patoranking Marks Daughter’s 6th B’day With Gorgeous Photos and Sweet Note: “God Bless You LiI Mama”
- Singer Patoranking has celebrated his daughter Wilmer who clocked six on Tuesday, August 20, 2024
- In a post shared by the music star, he wrote sweet words to mark Wilmer's birthday and stated that she made a father out of him
- His colleagues and fans also celebrated the little girl with lovely words as they all congratulated her
Nigerian singer, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, professionally known as Patroranking, has shown how proud he was to father a beautiful daughter.
The music act who recently bagged a Harvard certificate celebrated one of his daughters, Wilmer on her six birthday.
He shared lovely pictures of the little girl in his post and accompanied it with sweet words as he gushed over how she made a father of him.
Patroranking prays for daughter
In the post, 'My Woman' crooner showered prayer on his daughter and shared how much he loves her.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
He called her 'LiI Mama' as fans also joined the music act who build a stadium in his childhood community to wish his daughter a happy birthday.
See the post here:
How fans reacted to Patoranking's post
Reactions have trailed the post made by the music artist. Here are some of the comments below:
@officialwaje:
"Awww gorgeous smile. Happy birthday princess."
@nancyisimeofficial:
"Happy Birthday Wilmer."
@nikkilaoye:
"Happy Birthday dear Princess Wilmer. God bless her more as she adds a new year today."
@aycomedian:
"Happy birthday, beautifuI."
@officialosas:
"Happy birthday beautiful sweetheart have a joyous time celebrating princess."
@realangelaokorie:
"Happy birthday babygirl grow in wisdom and knowledge of the Lord."
@dhidi_pee:
"Happy Birthday Princess Wilmer.'
@mama_coco_01:
"Birthday blessings princess."
@obaksolo:
"Happy Birthday Omo daddy Wilmer."
@nekygal:
"Happy birthday baby girl."
@georgiana_chitea:
"Such an elegant princess, happy birthday Wilmer."
@styledbyreus:
"Happy birthday Wilmer ."
Patoranking speaks about Mohbad
Legit.ng had reported that Patoranking had stated that it was essential for people to pay attention to the lyrics of a musician.
The singer noted how not paying attention to the lyrics of the late singer Mohbad cost the music star his life.
He also revealed that he chose to sing in pidgin to reach out to more of his fans worldwide so they can enjoy his music.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade is Post Graduate Diploma in Education ( 2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng