A Kuje Area Council appointment letter has sparked attention after naming a “Special Assistant (Dance)” position

The council chairman has disputed the wording, insisting the appointment was intended for entertainment rather than dance

The conflicting descriptions have fuelled public interest over the unusual government role and its official designation

A letter appointing Ibrahim Danladi as "Special Assistant (Dance)" in the Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has stirred public attention after the unusual job title surfaced online.

The appointment, approved by Kuje Area Council chairman Danjuma Shekwolo, was dated July 13 and took immediate effect.

Kuje chairman responds after unusual appointment letter attracts attention. Photo: @frankulom, Govwike

Source: Twitter

According to the appointment letter, Danladi earned the role because of his "selflessness, hard work, dedication, and contribution to the development of Kuje Area Council."

The letter also urged him to justify the confidence placed in him by carrying out his responsibilities diligently.

It stated: "With pleasure, I wish to inform you that you have been appointed as Special Assistant (Dance) with immediate effect."

Chairman disputes 'dance' title

After the letter attracted widespread reactions, Shekwolo told TheCable that the position had been misunderstood.

He said: "Yes, I made an appointment. But it is the wrong perception that they gave. It is an appointment for a special assistant on entertainment, not dance."

The chairman's explanation differs from the wording of the appointment letter quoted by the newspaper, creating uncertainty over the official title of the role.

While the letter reportedly identifies the office as "Special Assistant (Dance)," Shekwolo maintained that the appointment was intended for entertainment, not dance.

FCT chairman explains why an appointment letter mentioned 'Special Assistant on Dance'.

Source: Original

The appointment has since generated interest because government aides are more commonly assigned portfolios such as education, health, media or agriculture, making a role linked to dance an unusual development in local government administration.

Zulum appoints five new political aides

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Borno state governor Babagana Zulum appointed four Special Advisers and one Senior Technical Assistant to strengthen his administration's governance and post-insurgency recovery efforts.

The appointments, made under Section 196(1) of the 1999 Constitution, include Engr. Ali Goni Lawan, Hon. Ali Sheriff Galgal, Hon. Bukar Aliyu Daja, Hon. Makinta M. Zarami and Engr. Gujja Bukar Dalori.

Governor Zulum urged the new appointees to serve with dedication and use their experience to support community rebuilding, promote lasting peace and improve service delivery across Borno State.

Source: Legit.ng