Algeria Bus Crash Near Boumerdes Kills at Least 25, Dozens Injured
- A passenger bus overturned near the coastal town of Boumerdes, east of Algiers, on Friday, leaving at least 25 people dead
- Algeria's civil protection department said the cause of the crash remained unknown as emergency workers evacuated the injured to nearby hospitals
- Algerian Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb visited the crash site, where the coach was found lying at the bottom of a ravine
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At least 25 people died and dozens more were wounded after a passenger bus overturned near Boumerdes, a coastal town east of the Algerian capital Algiers, on Friday, local officials confirmed.
The country's civil protection department said it had not yet determined what caused the vehicle to leave the road. Survivors were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment following the crash.
According to BBC, Algerian Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb travelled to the scene and spoke with emergency service workers on the ground. Images from the site showed the overturned coach resting at the bottom of a ravine.
A Pattern of Fatal Road Crashes in Algeria
The Boumerdes tragedy is not an isolated event. In August last year, a separate bus accident near Algiers claimed 18 lives. Four months after that, in December, 14 more people died when another bus overturned in the southern region of Bechar.
Algeria's road safety authorities recorded 3,838 deaths and more than 37,000 injuries from traffic accidents across the country last year alone, figures that point to a persistent and serious road safety crisis.
Over 30 people killed in bus crash
Legit.ng earlier reported that at least 31 people have died while 33 others sustained injuries after a passenger bus crashed and fell into a ravine in Ethiopia’s northern Amhara region. The vehicle was travelling from Dessie to Addis Ababa when the accident occurred in an area leading to Kombolcha, according to local authorities.
The incident was confirmed by Commander Getachew Muhiye, who said the crash resulted in multiple fatalities, including the driver of the bus. Authorities initially reported that 28 people had died following the crash, but the number later increased to 31 after further assessments.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.