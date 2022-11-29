Nigerian singer Patroanking has given his fans and fellow countrymen a strong reason to be proud of him

The singer recently shared a video on Instagram showing the moment he graced the stage to perform at the World Cup event in Qatar

Many couldn’t help but react in Patoranking's comment section as they showered accolades on the Nigerian music star

It is indeed a proud moment for Nigerian musician, Patoranking, who has ticked an important achievement off his career bucket list.

An overjoyed Patoranking took to his official Instagram page with a video showing his fans and fellow Nigerians the moment he was called on stage to perform at the World Cup event in Qatar.

Moment Patoranking performed at World Cup event. Photo: @patorankingfire

Source: Instagram

The music star graced the stage in grand style and encouraged members of the audience to keep their flashlights on as he serenaded them with his voice.

Sharing the lovely video on his page. He captioned it: “And the world listened."

Watch below:

Social media users react

joselyn_dumas said:

"Yeassss your time is now!!! "

ekellybeatz said:

"See eh in this life what you call yourself matters.. big up to #Worldbest @patorankingfire #grace."

officialqueendalen said:

"Nigeria to the world ."

ballack_swallow said:

"World best no be for mouth...Baba you too Good bless up."

golde_n0033 said:

"I love you bro you are always good and always making proud and putting smiling our faces."

official.0906 said:

"Underrate nigeria at your own peril. Blaze pato."

sabinadgreat said:

" This mindblowing! God please repair Nigeria for us A nation doing great stuff outside but inside the house is smelling! Kai!"

Patoranking surprised by mum as he lands in Qatar

Still in a related story, Legit.ng reported that the singer shared a video on Instagram showing the moment he arrived in Qatar and got the surprise of his life.

While Patorankign was dancing with a welcome team waiting for him at the airport, his mother showed up out of the blue.

The singer was completely surprised as he locked her in a tight embrace. Sharing the video, Patoranking explained that they had not seen each other for about five years.

